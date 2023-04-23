New study highlights impact of West Virginia-produced metallurgical coal
CHARLESTON — United States’ steel production that uses West Virginia metallurgical (met) coal generated approximately $186 billion in total economic activity in the United States in 2019, according to a new study conducted by the West Virginia University Bureau for Business & Economic Research.
According to a press release from the West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia is the leading producer of met coal nationally and supplied nearly 63% of all the met coal distributed to U.S. coke plants.
“This study showcases the incredible importance and the national reliance on West Virginia-produced met coal.” Chris Hamilton, president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association, said in the release. “Without the coal our miners produce right here in West Virginia our country would be forced to import this critical ingredient for making the steel that builds, defends and supports America.”
Hamilton said the study found that U.S. steel production that relies on West Virginia met coal supported about 547,000 jobs and provided nearly $40 billion in labor income in the U.S. in 2019. It also supported nearly $5.4 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments.
“The impact the production of met coal has on West Virginia is similarly significant, generating approximately $9.6 billion in total economic activity, supporting about 30,500 jobs, contributing nearly $554 million in tax revenue for U.S. state and local governments, and producing about $2.5 billion in labor income in 2019,” Hamilton said.
The majority of West Virginia met coal in 2019 was produced by mines in southern West Virginia, according to the study. Logan and Raleigh counties produced the largest amount with more than six million short tons each in 2019. Fayette, McDowell and Wyoming counties, as well as Taylor County, in northern West Virginia, produced more than two million short tons each in 2019. The total amount of met coal produced in the state in 2019 was 34.6 million short tons.
“Together with our state’s reliable power producers, West Virginia’s coal industry sets our state apart as major contributors to a safe, secure and advanced nation,” said Hamilton.
The study was released during the 49th annual West Virginia Mining Symposium, which took place April 18-19 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston. The study was sponsored by the West Virginia Coal Association.
Cabell Huntington Hospital Epilepsy and Seizure Center earns level 3 accreditation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Epilepsy and Seizure Center has been accredited by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC) as a level 3 epilepsy center for 2023 and 2024. Cabell Huntington has held the honor since 2015 and is the only level 3 center in West Virginia.
Accredited level 3 epilepsy centers have the professional expertise and facilities to provide the highest-level medical evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy. The Cabell Huntington Epilepsy and Seizure Center is staffed by epilepsy specialists dedicated to the diagnosis, care and treatment of adults, adolescents and children suffering from epilepsy and other seizure-related illnesses as well as a wide range of neurological disorders and conditions.
NAEC was founded in 1987 by physicians committed to setting a national agenda for quality epilepsy care. NAEC is a nonprofit association with a membership of more than 260 specialized epilepsy centers in the United States.
Breeze Airways doubling service to Orlando
CHARLESTON — Just three weeks after Breeze Airways tickets went on sale, West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s newest carrier has increased the number of weekly flights to Orlando, Florida, for summer travel.
Ticket sales to Orlando have been one of the company’s strongest route launches to date, Breeze Airways said in a press release.
“Due to stronger than expected sales, Breeze has added two additional weekly flights from CRW to Orlando, Florida (MCO),” the release said. “The flights will now operate to MCO on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, through August 15 when it will revert to two flights weekly. Additionally, the airline plans to fly larger planes, Airbus 220-300 aircraft with 137 seats, including first-class seating and more legroom options for passengers. Tickets are available immediately.”
WV Secretary of State launches chatbot
WHEELING — During the annual Bridging Innovation and West Virginia Entrepreneurs Conference on Tuesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced last week’s launch of an online artificial intelligence that extends his office’s online business services to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for entrepreneurs looking for information on how to start a limited liability company (LLC) in West Virginia.
“We held an online public opinion election among West Virginia citizens to help us name the new online tool,” Warner said in a press release. “After two weeks of voting, ‘SOLO’ was selected from a list of five options.”
According to Warner, “SOLO” stands for “Single Online Location” for the online compliment to the brick-and-mortar One Stop Business Center established in West Virginia. He said that the purpose of the chatbot is to provide a single online location where entrepreneurs can learn all about forming a new company and at a time most convenient for them.
Warner said SOLO is powered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning products by IBM’s “Watson” and is developed by a team of professionals from the his office’s Business & Licensing Division, its Technology Division, and IBM. SOLO can currently provide anywhere from general information to specific details relating to the formation of LLCs in West Virginia.
“While SOLO doesn’t replace the services our professional staff provides, SOLO is yet another tool available to assist entrepreneurs with navigating West Virginia’s business registration process,” Warner said.
Warner also said that while SOLO’s expertise is currently limited to LLC formation, SOLO will continue to learn and will eventually be able to answer questions and provide guidance on other subjects such as business entity registrations, professional licensure and elections.
“The future is promising for SOLO,” Warner told the crowd of more than 250 attending the conference.”One day, we hope SOLO will revolutionize the way West Virginians interact with their government.”
The launch of SOLO comes on the heels of the integration of Workforce WV services into the Business4WV online portal, making the process of starting a new business online even quicker and easier than before. SOLO lives at the bottom-right corner of WVSOS website at www.wvsos.gov.
EBT payment for online grocery orders at Kroger
RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced last week it now accepts EBT payment for all online grocery orders.
“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a press release. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”
Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now Kroger Mid-Atlantic customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or at kroger.com.
To begin placing digital orders, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at kroger.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.