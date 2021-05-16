Huntington child care center receives award
HUNTINGTON — Ten child care centers in West Virginia that are demonstrating best practices in nutrition and physical activity recently received the 2021 WV Champion NAP SACC Center Award, according to a press release from KEYS 4 HealthyKids.
Playmates Child Care Center Site III of Huntington received the award for their efforts to encourage a healthy lifestyle to the children in their care.
“Director Lori Murdock promotes wellness at the center by participating in pop-up farmers markets and having an on-site vegetable garden where the kids are able to both care for and eat the crops,” the release said.
The award, which was developed by KEYS 4 HealthyKids and funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, uses an evidence-based program called NAP SACC (Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care). Created by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NAP SACC was incorporated into Key 2 a Healthy Start, an initiative created by KEYS that helps improve the health of young children by enhancing child care programs’ practices, policies and environments.
Each winning center received $3,000, a promotional video spotlighting their work, and a plaque to display in their center.
To learn more about this award or watch the videos, visit www.facebook.com/keys4healthykids.
OUS launches free telework course for remote workers
IRONTON — A free telework course for remote workers will be launched by Ohio University Southern starting next week.
Telework 101: A Virtual Course on How to Thrive Remotely will be the first Regional Higher Education (RHE) Workforce Project Initiative project to launch from Ohio University Southern, according to a press release from the university.
The free workshop begins on Tuesday, May 25 and continues for seven consecutive Tuesdays, concluding on July 6. Each class meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nicole Pennington, RHE executive dean and dean of campus and community relations at OHIO Southern, recently developed the RHE Workforce Success Initiative to enhance workforce development activity in southeast Ohio and surrounding areas served by RHE.
The pilot program was able to fund six projects for the 2020-21 year. Those projects, submitted by RHE faculty and staff, were competitively awarded based on the review and recommendations of the RHE Workforce Success Initiative Review Committee.
Two of those projects will be launched from the Southern campus — Telework 101 and OAE Teacher Certification Testing Preparation.
Continued funding for future RHE Workforce Success Initiative projects has already been kickstarted, according to the release.
Telework 101 is a wholly virtual course that seeks to introduce workers and community members to the fundamentals of working remotely. Led by Eric Brown, career coach for Southern and the regional campuses, participants will establish a positive relationship with technology and telework literacy while also developing self-reliance and critical thinking skills.
The course is designed for those individuals who have struggled to maintain their productivity, creativity, and personal time as they continue to work away from a traditional office setting. Participants will meet on a variety of online platforms, including but not limited to ZOOM, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.
OAE Teacher Certification Testing Preparation, led by Martha Evans, assistant professor of early and middle childhood education, was developed to benefit education students when taking the Ohio Department of Education certification test. Goals for this project include increasing the first-time pass rate for seniors taking the certification exam, decreasing test anxiety and providing support for future educators as they become new teachers.
Registration for this workshop will be announced at a later date.
Any business that would like to support the Workforce Success Initiative should contact Laurie Lach, director of regional campus development and engagement, at lach@ohio.edu. Any funds donated will be used for consumable supplies, stipends and equipment required to complete workforce initiative projects at each regional campus.
Alpha Technologies awarded federal contract
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Alpha Federal, a business unit of Alpha Technologies, announced last week that it has been selected as a prime contractor on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) indefinite quantity contract vehicle (IDIQ).
Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled veteran owned small business headquartered in Hurricane, West Virginia, with a global datacenter located in South Charleston.
The IDIQ, awarded in second-quarter 2021, has a total estimated value of up to $20 million over a five-year period, inclusive of a one-year base period and four one-year options.
Under the contract, Alpha Federal will deliver Data Center services to the US Geological Survey in support of Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The effort will align with the Department of the Interior (DOI) Enterprise Architecture and Application Rationalization efforts which will take advantage of technological advances as they become available and mature their Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI).
The Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County (WDB-KC) has been instrumental in the company’s success, said Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies.
“Thanks to the staff at Workforce Development Board, for educating us on state opportunities available for training our employees,” he said. “Using the WDB Incumbent Workers Program, we were able to train our administrative and technical staff with the following skill sets: Security analysts, network security, facility security and compliance which have equipped us to successfully compete against some of the best IT companies in the world for federal contracts.”
The mission of the Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County is to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market and to assist employers in finding and developing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy, said Julie M. Norman, executive director at WDB-KC.