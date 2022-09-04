Goodwill KYOWVA, Fifth Third Bank to host career expo
HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area and Fifth Third Bank have partnered to bring a career expo to the Huntington area.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Pullman Square at 220 9th St. in Huntington.
“Whether you are trying to find qualified staff for your organization, a recent college grad looking to start your career, or transitioning between jobs, dozens of employers are looking for employees across a variety of professions,” a press release from Goodwill KYOWVA said. “Businesses like Tri-State Transit Authority, Bimbo Bakeries, Marshall University, and other local organizations will be set up for potential employees to learn about their industries, open positions, and employee benefits.”
More than 30 businesses will be set up, looking for prospective employees, the release said.
Officials said Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc.’s Employment and Training program works to prepare its clients for the workforce. Goodwill’s clients range from disabled people who have never had a job before to high school graduates entering the work force. Its staff guides clients through topics like workplace etiquette, resume and interview skills, and soft skills that are crucial to maintaining employment.
“We hope the Career Expo not only benefits our organization and clients, but others in the community who have had open positions they have been looking to fill for a long time,” Geoffrey Layne, director of employment and training, said in the release. “If at least one person learns about a new opportunity at the event, it is a success in our eyes.”
Goodwill KYOWVA is still seeking businesses who would like to set up an information table at the event. Those interested can go online to https://goodwillofhuntington.wufoo.com/forms/z151khcu0nds4b8/ to register their business. There is a $10 fee for a table. The deadline to register is Sept. 7.
General Mills investment of $100M in Wellston facility announced
WELLSTON, Ohio — General Mills, a global food company and one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers, announced last week a new project in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Ohio Department of Development and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership that will expand its operations in Wellston, Ohio, creating 30 new jobs.
The General Mills’ Wellston manufacturing facility is one of the company’s largest facilities and produces Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls.
The company announced an investment of $100 million to expand its operations in Wellston. The increase in capacity would bring total employment at the Wellston facility to over 1,000 full-time employees.
“General Mills has been a cornerstone of this community for more than 35 years and our employees exude a lot of pride in making food the world loves,” Stephanie Weaver, plant manager at General Mills’ Wellston facility, said in a press release. “We’re excited to grow our business and employee base in southeastern Ohio and having strong local, regional and state partners has been instrumental in our success.”
Totino’s originated in 1951 as a family pizza parlor in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has grown to make more than 300 million party pizzas every year.
The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $400,000 JobsOhio grant in collaboration with OhioSE toward the building, machinery and equipment costs.
General Mills is one of several food manufacturers that call Jackson County home. The county’s food manufacturing workforce is more than 2,500 and the county possesses roughly 3% of the nation’s frozen-food workforce.
Free marketing conference available for local businesses
ASHLAND — The Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau and the Boyd County Community & Economic Development team have joined together to host a regional marketing conference for local businesses.
Area businesses will have the opportunity to attend a free marketing conference at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown Ashland.
The Clear Path Marketing Conference will bring together industry leaders from across the country and showcase the tools and skills the major corporations use to build strong businesses. The industry professionals have worked with international hotel brands, large-scale health care providers, businesses in the hospitality industry, and many regional brands.
A representative from Pinterest will address how local businesses can use the social media platform to connect with customers and boost revenue. Learn how to use digital media, video and marketing strategy to grow your business. Register at www.ClearPathConference.com.