Sheetz has expanded tuition discounts to its employees
ALTOONA, Pa. — West Governors University and Sheetz are teaming up to empower employees with sustainable careers by expanding Sheetz’s Tuition Discount Program. The program will provide workers with educational pathways to further long-term career readiness.
Sheetz has more than doubled its annual tuition reimbursement for employees. It now offers $5,250 per year per employee. This investment comes as 3 in 4 Americans agree that acquiring new skills leads to more job opportunities. Sheetz’s enhanced tuition rate aligns with WGU’s mission to remain an affordable, high-quality online higher education program.
More than 80% of WGU’s student population works full- or part-time while earning a degree, and 35% of graduates are first-generation college students.
O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar to host school supply drive for flooding victims
HUNTINGTON — O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, the American restaurant with 144 locations across 16 states including some in the Tri-State region, will host a school supply drive for victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky, as well as a Teacher Appreciation Week later in August.
This supply drive and Teacher Appreciation Week are part of the O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiatives.
“We know that going back to school is normally a time of excitement for new beginnings and we wanted to express our support for the communities in Eastern Kentucky affected by the recent catastrophic flooding,” CEO Craig Barber said in an announcement. “Giving back to those in need is a foundation of everything we do at O’Charley’s and we want to assist the families and the communities with always needed school supplies. I know our valued guests will help us maximize our impact.”
O’Charley’s will collect school supplies at participating restaurants and accept donations online to support families and schools affected by flooding. The supply drive will take place during the month of August through mid-September. A “Stock the O’Mobile” event is planned in Knoxville, Tennessee, once the drive is complete. O’Charley’s team members will then drive the O’Mobile to Kentucky to deliver supplies.
Alongside its flood relief efforts, O’Charley’s is also celebrating teachers this month with a special Teacher Appreciation Week running Aug. 22-28. During this week, teachers can get a free dessert with any entree purchase when they show a valid ID or badge.
The school supply drive and Teacher Appreciation Week are two of the latest O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiatives to say thank you, Barber added.
OVBC to extend stock buyback program
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s board of directors has authorized the extension date of its existing stock buyback program to Aug. 31, 2023.
The program was originally approved by the board in 2021 and was set to expire Aug. 31 of this year. With the extension, the share repurchase program will continue to authorize the repurchase of up to $5 million in shares of the company’s outstanding common stock.
Other than the extension of the program for an additional year, no changes were made.
As of Aug. 17, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. had repurchased approximately $954,000 in common stock. The program may be terminated or amended by the board at any time prior to the expiration date, the company said in a news release.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC.
It is based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The Ohio Valley Bank Company opened a new online consumer direct mortgage company in 2021 called Race Day Mortgage.