HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, have again received a number of American Heart Association Achievement Awards in recognition of providing high-quality stroke and heart failure care.
St. Mary’s received the following awards: Stroke Care; Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines — Stroke (12th consecutive year); Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll; Advanced Therapy; Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Heart Failure Care; Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines — Heart Failure (ninth consecutive year); Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll; Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Cardiac Arrest Care; and Gold Get With the Guidelines — Resuscitation Award (ninth consecutive year).
Cabell Huntington received the following awards: Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines — Stroke (9th consecutive year); Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite; and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, St. Mary’s and Cabell Huntington qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care.
“We are pleased to recognize Mountain Health Network for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
