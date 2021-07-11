Training center goes live at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center is now live at Marshall University.
The collaboration between the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health and Marshall University provides training for behavioral health professionals throughout the state.
Through the training center, a series of professional development webinars will be provided. Professionals can earn contact hours at no cost while building on evidence-based practices to better meet the need for behavioral health services, which have grown due to COVID-19.
Participants will be trained in seven key areas of trauma-informed practice; cultural humility; decreasing behavioral health disparities; motivational interviewing; screening brief intervention and referral to treatment; suicide prevention; and person-centered care.
Keigan Aabel-Brown is the coordinator for the West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center.
“We are honored to be able to coordinate this behavioral health initiative with the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health,” Aabel-Brown said. “Many populations, such as members of ethnic minorities, individuals who are LGBTQI and rural communities, face additional challenges in accessing and receiving care due to historic and present stigma and discrimination. We are determined to ensure all behavioral health providers in West Virginia have the skills and awareness to provide services that are effective, inclusive, engaging, culturally responsive and culturally appropriate.”
Funding for the center was provided through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration’s Treatment Block Grant and the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant.
The $425,000 grant aims to increase behavioral health workforce excellence by providing training in evidence-based practices statewide to reduce behavioral health disparities related to mental health and substance misuse. The center encourages professionals throughout the state to sign up for the free virtual trainings that will run through the summer months.
For more information, contact Aabel-Brown by email aabelbrown@marshall.edu.
Toyota donates vehicles to ACTC auto tech program
ASHLAND, Ky. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for automotive technology programs to Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC).
The vehicles donated include a 2020 Camry and a 2020 Avalon Hybrid. These vehicles provide ACTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. ACTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure ACTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field.
“Our focus in our technical programs is to provide students with a quality education so they can be a top-notch employee when they enter the workforce,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President/CEO. “The two cars that were generously donated by Toyota will allow our Automotive Technology students to have experience with both traditional and hybrid models of vehicles which will make them a more knowledgeable employee upon earning their credentials.”
The automotive technology program provides students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing automobiles. The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.
“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”