WorkForce West Virginia to host virtual job fair
CHARLESTON — Employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the next Statewide Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from noon to 3 p.m.
“We have seen unprecedented turnouts at the past two Statewide Virtual Job Fairs,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.
“Since we’ve started these monthly events, nearly 680 job seekers have registered to attend. Participating employers have received 350 resumes. It has been exciting to connect so many West Virginians with these great organizations across the state. Whether you’re looking for seasonal work, or want to take the next step in your career, this virtual event is a convenient and innovative way to connect with West Virginia companies.”
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, the booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Holiday Campground honored
HUNTINGTON — Kampgrounds of America (KOA), open-to-the-public campgrounds, announced the Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award.
The award was presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America’s annual international convention in Orlando, Florida.
“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. “Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and these KOA owners have made the right investments to their campgrounds to provide the best outdoor experience in North America.”
KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. To learn more about the more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. or Canada, visit www.KOA.com.
Fiesta Tableware has new three-year contract with union
NEWELL, W.Va. — The Fiesta Tableware Company announced on Wednesday a new contract with its employee members of the United Steel Workers International Union on behalf of Local 419M. Approximately 250 union-represented employees are covered by the approved three-year contract. Union employees will receive improved compensation under the new contract.
Fiesta Tableware President Elizabeth McIlvain said in a press release, “The approved contract reinforces the commitment of all parties involved to our community. We will continue to prioritize good jobs, mutual trust, and making the best products for our customers.”
“We thank our represented employees for backing the agreement. It ensures that smooth operations will continue as we manufacture our high-quality, American-made dinnerware right here in Newell, West Virginia,” McIlvain added.
CMM program receives fourth Gene Haas grant
ASHLAND — The Computerized Manufacturing and Machining (CMM) program at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) has received its fourth scholarship grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.
This year’s grant was for $8,000, bringing the total award the college has received from the foundation to $36,000.
The Gene Haas Foundation’s primary goal is to build skills in the manufacturing and machining industry by providing scholarships for machine tool technology students.
“This grant allows students to have extra money toward tuition, personal tools, books and items that are required by the program,” said Danny Pancake, CMM program coordinator. “These grants help students by freeing up their personal finances making it possible to attend classes. These are grants specifically designated for the machining trade and are given with the desire to increase interest in machining programs that train people for the much-needed jobs that are available all over the country.”
There are currently seven students at ACTC who are using the scholarship fund. Any new student would be eligible for this scholarship upon entry into the program.
Machine tool students are awarded grants based on availability of funds, need and continued success in the CMM program.
Through classroom instruction, students in the CMM program receive a hands-on experience learning to manufacture work pieces, setup and operate manual and CNC machine tools and verify the accuracy of machining processes and functions and producing finished products.
ACTC offers two diplomas and up to five certificates to prepare graduates for machine shop employment. Certificate and diploma credits may be applied toward an associate in applied science degree in general occupational/technical studies.
The degree and diploma credential programs are four semesters in length. Certificates can be earned in as little as one semester or as many as three, based on pace and the certificate chosen.
Learn more about the CMM program by visiting https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/computerized-manufacturing-machining.aspx