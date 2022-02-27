New members join West Virginia Health Network
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network (MHN) and Marshall Health have joined the West Virginia Health Network (WVHN), a clinically integrated network (CIN).
CINs provide, manage and coordinate care, including primary care, for a defined population focusing on patient engagement, evidence-based medicine, cost and delivery to patients. Placing the patient at the center of care, CINs strive to deliver the right care at the right time and by the right provider.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia has seen a decline in patients receiving preventive services such as annual wellness visits, routine vaccinations and cancer screenings. Routine chronic disease management also has been impacted.
In addition, West Virginia’s rural population is impacted by many social determinants of health such as lack of transportation and food deserts that create barriers to seeking out health care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“The key to success in improving care to our patient population will be continued innovations that bring health care closer to the patient by partnering with community providers and improving access,” said Michelle Coon, president, West Virginia Health Network.
“Mountain Health Network is pleased to join this outstanding group of physicians, hospitals and health care facilities to enhance care for central and southern West Virginia,” said Larry Dial, MD, chief clinical officer, MHN. “Our patients will benefit tremendously from all of us working together to improve the overall quality of care, making sure patients are getting the care they need when they need it.”
“This effort seamlessly complements Marshall Health’s mission to ‘build a healthier tomorrow’ for patients throughout central and southern West Virginia,” said Joseph E. Evans, M.D., chief medical officer for Marshall Health and vice dean of clinical affairs for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Access and continuity of care are critical, especially among at-risk populations in our rural communities. By working together as a CIN, we can collectively make data-driven decisions that lead to higher quality, more efficient care of West Virginians particularly in the areas of preventive care and management of patients with chronic health conditions.”
The West Virginia Health Network was initiated by Charleston Area Medical Center and includes Thomas Memorial Hospital, Community Health System, Princeton Community Hospital, Roane General Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital and Mon Health System, in addition to several physician practices and community health centers across West Virginia.
Planning for Profit course launches March 1
HUNTINGTON — Starting a new business is a big task, and Unlimited Future in Huntington wants to help.
There are currently more than 100 successful businesses in the Tri-State that have taken advantage of the services offered by Unlimited Future.
The organization is providing a business “Planning for Profit” course on Tuesdays for six weeks, from 6 to 8 p.m., starting on Sept. 1, 2022. It is a 16-hour course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business and helps students create an easy to implement action plan.
This course will cover things a prospective business owner will need to research, learn, consider and not do when starting a new business. It will help prepare the mind for the success that comes with opening a new business. The text for the course is filled with checklists, lists of important questions to ask, worksheets, internet resource guides and much more.
Participants located in Cabell or Wayne county have the opportunity to apply for FASTER WV Initiative loan fund for qualifying businesses. The FASTER WV Initiative is a program of Advantage Valley that aims to start up and expand businesses in the region.
Tuition for the Planning for Profit is currently waived during the COVID-19 situation. Participants who complete the course unlock access to additional services including unlimited one-on-one coaching outside of the class for no additional fees.
To register, email at jules@unlimitedfuture.org.