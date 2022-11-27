Alliance of American Manufacturing launches 2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide
Three-quarters of American consumers would prefer to purchase holiday gifts that are made in the United States, but a third say they rarely or never see American-made products while shopping, according to a new poll released last week by the Alliance of American Manufacturing (AAM), during the launch of its 2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide.
“Americans want to shop ‘Made In USA,’ especially around the holidays,” said AAM President Scott Paul. “Retailers are missing out by not doing more to promote American-made gifts in their marketing and store displays. We’re doing our part by shining the spotlight on some great companies that are making their products locally. Now, it’s up to retailers to stock their shelves with more Made in America options, and better showcase them in their stores, too. It could benefit them at the cash register.”
Only 14% of adults say they see American-made products “a lot” while shopping. More than eight in 10 (81%) say they would purchase more holiday gifts that are made in the United States if they were more widely available at large retailers. Consumers blame major corporations moving production overseas as the main reason, cited by 43%, that they do not see more American-made products while shopping.
To help consumers, AAM released its annual guide of American-made gift ideas and tips on how to identify country-of-origin labels on products. The gift guide highlights companies that make products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The online tool gives shoppers a wide variety of gift ideas of products made locally and throughout the country.
“It’s no surprise that the majority of Americans want to buy domestically made goods, both to make the holidays brighter and to help support good jobs and a stronger U.S. economy,” said United Steelworkers International Vice President Roxanne Brown. “USW members proudly make a number of high-quality products that make great gifts. We’re grateful to the AAM for putting together this important resource to make both holiday shopping and investing in our communities easier.”
“We are here to educate the public on how to find American-made gifts, and how to use country-of-origin labels to figure out where a product was made,” added Paul. “Labels offer transparency about a product; unfortunately, online retailers don’t have to disclose where products are made like in-person stores.”
Support is high for online retailers to include country-of-origin labels. Nearly 80% think online retailers should be required to include a country-of-origin label for products like in-person retailers do.
According to the survey, the major reasons shoppers want to buy American-made are 72% say it can boost the U.S. economy; 58% say it creates American jobs; and 57% say it supports small businesses.
While some (25%) say domestic production cost is a driving factor in keeping American-made products off the shelf, most people—87% of those earning $50,000 to $100,000 and 76% of those making less than $50,000—still are willing to buy American-made gifts.
“Our annual Made in America Holiday Gift Guide gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on companies that support jobs and manufacturing in America,” Paul said. “It makes it easier to find the right gift this holiday season.”
The consumer survey was conducted Nov. 3–5 among 2,213 adults by Morning Consult. The results have a margin of error of +/- 2% points.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
