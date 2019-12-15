26 West Virginia businesses win exporting awards
CHARLESTON — Twenty-six West Virginia companies last week received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, recognizing that they exported to a new country in the previous year.
West Virginia businesses exported a diverse range of products in 2018 –- everything from all-natural beard care product to virtual reality software, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Along with Justice, Chief of Staff Mike Hall presided over the presentation. He was joined by Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch and West Virginia Development Office Executive Director Mike Graney.
“We in government try to encourage business, try to encourage the people who are already here, building businesses and bringing in revenue,” Hall said. “This award is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year. Since 2002, more than 2,200 awards have been presented to 169 companies that have sold products to 188 countries around the world.”
This year, 10 companies received the commendation award for the first time. Sports Outfitters is the first tourism company to receive the award.
“For years, West Virginia has continued to build the foundation of economic diversity in our great state. These innovative companies are perfect examples of how hard-working, entrepreneurial companies in our state can compete on the world stage,” Gaunch said.
A total of 77 countries received the various goods from the West Virginia companies. Five countries appeared as markets for West Virginia companies for the first time: Vanuatu, Somalia, Lesotho, Central African Republic and Liechtenstein. The most frequent market destinations included Australia, Canada, Poland, Singapore and the United Kingdom.
Each company receives a framed piece of currency from each new country to which the business began exporting. The presentation is based on the tradition of displaying the first dollar a business earns.
Commendations were awarded to the following businesses in southern West Virginia:
Cabell County: Blue Ink Technology Inc., Huntington. Country: Canada. Product: BIT TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and BIT Air Scale for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
Kanawha County: D.R.K. Studios, St. Albans. Country: Australia, Canada, Spain, and United Kingdom. Product: Custom prosthetics, props, and make-up for haunted house, movie, escape room, and cosplay industries.
Industrial Bolting Technologies Inc., Charleston. Country: Democratic Republic of Congo, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Poland, Colombia, Singapore, Peru, Brazil, and United Kingdom. Product: Hydraulic torque wrenches.
J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, Charleston. Country: Andorra, Poland, Sweden, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and Qatar. Product: Solar evaporated culinary salt.
Preiser Scientific, Saint Albans. Country: Senegal. Product: Laboratory equipment and supplies.
Mason County: APG Polytech LLC, Apple Grove. Country: Luxembourg, Italy, Romania, Lithuania, and Japan. Product: PET (plastic) resin with barrier properties.
Mingo County: Sport Outfitters, Williamson. Country: Canada. Product: ATV resort on the Hatfield/McCoy Trails.
Putnam County: Multicoat Products, Fraziers Bottom. Country: South Korea, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. Product: Construction coatings for use in the swimming pool industry. Waterproofing for basements, paints, stains, and sealants, stucco systems, and other specialized coatings.
Marshall student wins business competition
HUNTINGTON — Lydia Bunner, a junior in Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business, and her fellow team members from other schools won the case category during the KPMG-sponsored Team Case Competition at Beta Gamma Sigma’s 2019 Global Leadership Summit (GLS). The team was selected as a winner based on its innovative and creative solution for its assigned business case and the effectiveness of its presentation.
The theme behind the team’s assigned case involved ethics and supply chain for a European sporting goods company. Bunner attributed her team’s success to their collaborative efforts. “Navigating new team dynamics as well as the issue itself was interesting. I experienced other students’ points of views and backgrounds,” Bunner said.
Marshall Business Dean Dr. Avi Mukherjee noted the importance of Beta Gamma Sigma at the business school and said, “Growing our chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma into an elite chapter has been a strategic priority for our school. Due to the generous support of business school alumni like Jim Datin, we have been able to elevate our chapter to ‘highest honors’ status for the first time in school history and send students like Lydia to career-transforming experiences like GLS where they can shine.”
To learn more about Marshall’s Beta Gamma Sigma organization, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.
Pike County Tourism CVB honored for marketingPIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Tourism Convention and Visitors Bureau received eight awards for marketing excellence at the 2019 Kentucky Travel Industry Association Fall Conference. The awards were presented on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Covington, Kentucky.
Included in these awards is an Award of Distinction, which is awarded to only a single CVB out of the state within its division, recognizing the Hatfield and McCoy marketing campaign of 2019. Pike County Tourism CVB also received seven other awards, including gold awards for Group Travel Itineraries, Print Advertising and the Fuel of the Feud Campaign.
“We appreciate the Kentucky Travel Association for recognizing the work that we do,” said Tony K. Tackett, Pike County Tourism CVB Executive Director. “This is a culmination of not only our staff’s efforts, but also that of our board members, who always support us.”