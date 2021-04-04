Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC receives recognition
HUNTINGTON — The Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center was nominated and selected for a National Veterans Health Administration High Reliability Organization HeRO Award, which was presented virtually by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs last month.
The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Gerard Cox, assistant under secretary for health for quality and patient safety. The keynote speaker was Dr. Richard Stone, acting under secretary for health at the Veterans Health Administration.
“It is a great honor for our HRO team to be recognized with this national award,” said Brian Nimmo, medical center director. “They’ve worked hard and are very deserving. What is most important though is, this helps us get better at providing care for Veterans.”
VHA’s enterprise-wide Journey to High Reliability aims to continuously improve its processes by maximizing patient safety and reducing harm to restore trust and ensure every veteran receives the high-quality care they deserve, he added.
Nimmo said, “This helps us elevate the standard of what is accepted and not accepted at HWW VAMC. The work to improve service for our Veterans will never end. We will always focus on being as good as we can be at each of the pillars of high reliability: leadership and organizational commitment, continuous performance improvement, and a culture of safety.”
The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within the VHA and is reserved to honor facilities who advance VHA’s Journey to High Reliability through demonstration of VHA’s HRO Principles in Action. The HRO Steering Committee votes quarterly to select one recipient in each category for a National HeRO Award.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, W. Va. is a fully accredited 80-bed acute medical and surgical care facility offering primary and subspecialty outpatient care, including rehabilitation and mental health services. Its primary service area is 10 counties in West Virginia, two counties in southern Ohio and 12 counties in eastern Kentucky.
Old Colony Realtors receives national recognition
CHARLESTON — Real Trends 500 report ranks Old Colony Realtors as the 356th largest brokerage nationally among all brokers based on closed transactions for 2020.
The company is also ranked first in residential real estate brokerage in West Virginia based on sales volume; 51st of 217 reported leading real estate company of the World Affiliate Brokerages; and 95th largest independent real estate company in the United States.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our company and our Sales Associates. We are extremely grateful for the clients that allowed us the opportunity to assist them with buying or selling a home last year,” said Tommy Dunbar, executive vice president.
The REAL Trends 500 is an annual report that identifies the country’s largest and most successful residential firms as ranked by closed transaction sides and closed sales volume.
Old Colony Realtors is the region’s largest independently owned real estate company. It serves the Kanawha Valley, Raleigh County and southern West Virginia, Morgantown and North Central West Virginia, Cabell and Wayne counties, Ashland and Southeastern Ohio. Old Colony was founded in 1944 in Charleston.
Agricultural innovators have until April 16 to enter contest
HUNTINGTON — Agricultural innovators in West Virginia have until April 16 to enter a statewide competition for a chance to win a business assistance package valued in excess of $5,000.
The 6th Annual West Virginia Vanguard Agriculture Competition will honor innovation and ingenuity in agriculture, recognizing an entrepreneur whose idea has the greatest potential to solve logistical challenges in the local food supply chain and bring a new product to market.
The winner will receive assistance with product design and development including prototyping, marketing and business development planning.
West Virginia residents and out-of-state students enrolled in West Virginia colleges and universities are eligible to compete. Innovators must apply online at www.rcbi.org/vanguard2021. Entries must be received by April 16 at 4 p.m. The winner will be announced in late April.