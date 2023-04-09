Marshall Health, CHH offer latest surgical system for knee, hip replacement
HUNTINGTON — The orthopaedic team at Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital now offers the latest Smith+Nephew CORI Surgical System for knee and hip replacement.
“The CORI Surgical System is designed to offer broader capabilities and expand our range of robotic-assisted replacements for those seeking total knee and partial knee replacement as well as revision knee surgery,” Matthew Bullock, Marshall Health orthopaedic surgeon at Cabell Huntington Hospital and associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in a press release. “The CORI Surgical System has specific software that enables surgeons to ‘map out’ the knee area during surgery instead of using a CT scan. After the mapping process, surgeons have an accurate model of the patient’s knee that allows the surgery to be fully customized to the patient.”
In addition to the modeling features, the CORI Surgical System includes a handheld device with which surgeons can shape the bone for fitting of the knee implants, according to the release.
Bullock said this design offers a combination of the surgeon’s trained hand and the system’s digital technology.
“We also use the CORI Surgical System in hip replacement, leveraging the platform’s technology for computer-guided surgery and patient-specific implant alignment,” Bullock said.
As part of their joint replacement procedures, patients may receive implants made of oxidized zirconium, a cutting-edge material available only from Smith+Nephew. According to Bullock, Oximium implants for the knee and hip have a strong record of performance and durability, including for patients who have concerns about implant materials.
The CORI Surgical System is also the first robotic-assisted system to be indicated for use in revision knee surgery, according to the release.
“Image-free smart mapping eliminates the potential for image distortion, with 3D joint models registering anatomy in detail,” said Alexander Caughran, Marshall Health orthopaedic surgeon at Cabell Huntington Hospital and assistant professor at the School of Medicine. “From a research standpoint, we want to continue our study of robotic-assisted revision knee replacement, and the CORITM system enables us to do so.”
Marshall Orthopaedics is the largest provider group in the Tri-State region that offers robotic-assisted knee replacement and computer-guided hip replacement with the CORI Surgical System, officials added.
Manufacturing, energy summit to be held
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) will host its upcoming Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit from May 1-2 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
The annual event brings together industry leaders, professionals and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss the latest trends, challenges, opportunities and intersections of the manufacturing and energy industries. This year’s conference theme focuses on manufacturing, energy, and the environment.
“Our goal with the Summit is to provide a platform for thought-provoking conversations and innovative ideas that shape the future of manufacturing and energy not just in West Virginia, but in the Appalachian region,” said WVMA President Rebecca McPhail in a news release. “We believe that the insights and connections gained at the conference will help attendees drive opportunities for industry growth and energy diversity.”
Confirmed speakers for the event include:
Brian Anderson, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Samantha Beers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Josh Young, American Chemistry Council
Registration for the conference is open to members and non-members of the WVMA. To learn more about the conference, including the full schedule, visit www.wvmegs.com.