OVP Health pledges second commitment to Holzer Heritage
HUNTINGTON — OVP Health, based in Huntington, has pledged a second donation of $100,000 to the Holzer Heritage Foundation to implement programs designed to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of communities served by Holzer Health System.
On Tuesday, July 27, Stacey Shy, OVP Health chief executive officer, and Dr. Robert A. Hess, president and co-founder of OVP Health, presented the first of five annual installments of $20,000 to Dr. Michael Canady, chief executive officer of Holzer Health System, and Dr. Rodney B. Stout, Holzer Health System’s chief medical officer.
In 2016, OVP Health also provided a donation of $100,000 to the Holzer Heritage Foundation, which aided in establishing the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio.
The Holzer Heritage Foundation was established in 1977 to solicit, manage and invest gifts and bequests to advance health care through the distribution of funding.
OVP Health provides an extensive range of emergency department and hospitalist services for local and regional hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers accredited outpatient and inpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from substance used disorder and addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com.
CDL program sees first female graduate
ASHLAND — Tammy Jenkins says she always wanted to drive a semi.
“It’s something I have wanted to do since I was seventeen or eighteen,” she said. “But you know how it is. I had kids and it just got put on the back burner. Now they are bigger, I wanted to do something for me.”
Jenkins graduated from the CDL program offered through Ashland Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions on July 8.
She says she is currently working on earning her endorsements and already has her Transportation Worker Identification Credential, or TWIC, card. This card is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities and vessels.
There are multiple endorsements that can be earned along with a CDL, including double/triple trailers, tank vehicles, hazardous materials, combination of tank and hazardous materials, school bus, and operating a vehicle that carries a specified number of passengers.
“I want to have all my endorsements so I can work anywhere,” said Jenkins.
She says the convenience of the program, specifically its location, is what drew her to the CDL program at ACTC.
She was also able to receive a partial scholarship to the program thanks to money Workforce Solutions received from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund earlier this year.
“Receiving a scholarship to pay for this training was definitely helpful,” she said. “It’s a wonderful program with great instructors. They are always willing to help you out. They are the best.”
Jenkins is the first woman to complete the program, something instructor Bill Caudill says has been a long time coming.
“It seems like women are a little hesitant about enrolling in the program because being a truck driver has traditionally been seen as a man’s job,” Caudill said. “That’s just not the case anymore. Women are just as able to work in this field as a man.”
Jenkins says being the first woman to complete the program is something she takes great pride in.
“If I can do it, anyone can,” she said. “I would definitely encourage all the girls out there to consider it.”
ACTC offers Class A CDL training. The course is designed for people with little or no commercial driving experience. The program includes all the learning tools needed to pass the Class A CDL driver’s test. Students will receive 40 hours of classroom training and 120 hours of on-the-road training.
Call 606-326-2072 or email AS_Workforce@kctcs.edu for more information.
ParkMobile partners with Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
CHARLESTON — ParkMobile, the leading parking app in the United States, announced its partnership with Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, to allow people attending events there to reserve their parking in advance.
“We are very excited to partner with ParkMobile,” says Oak View Group Facilities’ Veronica Ratcliff, director of marketing and sales of Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. “This new partnership with ParkMobile will make parking easier and create a better guest experience for everyone who visits the Coliseum and Convention Center.”
“ParkMobile is thrilled to partner with the largest events arena in West Virginia, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center,” says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. “Now, visitors will not have to worry about where to park their cars whenever they attend events at the venue.”
To reserve a parking space at the arena, go to https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/charleston-coliseum-convention-center/events.
Users can filter the parking options for specific needs, such as room for oversized vehicles. The user can then reserve a space that can be redeemed at the parking lot or garage on the day of the event using a mobile pass or a printed permit. Reservations can also be made through the ParkMobile app on both iPhone and Android devices. Pricing for parking will vary based on the event.
ParkMobile has a large customer base in West Virginia with about 170,000 registered users. The app is widely available throughout the state in most major cities including Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown, Charles Town, Harpers Ferry and more. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities in the U.S., including many in the Mid-Atlantic region such as New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and more.