St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute receives top rating
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has earned a distinguished three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.
The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places St. Mary’s Medical Center among the elite for heart bypass surgery in the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release.
Approximately 20% of participants receive the three-star rating for isolated CABG surgery, according to the release. The latest analysis of data for CABG surgery covers a three-year period, from July 2019 to June 2022.
“Receiving the top rating from STS is confirmation of our commitment to improving the health and well-being of all we serve,” said Melissa Mielcarek, executive director of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. “St. Mary’s has provided high-quality heart care for the patients of our area for more than 43 years and we are proud to receive this honor.”
The STS National Database was established in 1989 as an initiative for quality improvement and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons. The Database includes four components: the Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, the Congenital Heart Surgery Database, the General Thoracic Surgery Database and the mechanical circulatory support database.
Virtual veteran job fair set for Feb. 7
ERLANGER, Ky. — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the “Virtual All Veterans Job Fair” from 7 to 11 a.m. Feb. 7.
The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a press release announcing the event. More than 40 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance at no cost.
This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 2700,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers.
Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. The guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.
To register for the Virtual All Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
Justice, WorkForce WV announce STC program
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia.
This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a decrease in available work. It is open to employers seeking alternatives to layoffs during lowered economic activity. STC allows employers to reduce work hours instead of laying off some employees while others continue to work full-time. Eligible employees with reduced hours may collect a percentage of their unemployment compensation benefits to replace a portion of their lost wages.
“This program helps keep West Virginians employed while supporting both large and small businesses in a time where they may be struggling,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The STC program provides a prorated amount of the unemployment compensation payment that workers would have received if they were fully unemployed. Employees will also receive the same healthcare and retirement benefits they had access to before the reduction in hours.”
Businesses must have an approved plan with WorkForce West Virginia to be eligible for the program. In the event of a reduction in hours, employers must apply and be approved by WorkForce West Virginia and the STC Unit for employees to be eligible for these funds. Interested employers should register for the STC program through WorkForce West Virginia and complete the application process. As part of the application, the plan must include employee-identifying information, the normal hours worked per week, and the proposed reduction of hours per week for the employees in the affected unit. If the application is approved, the employer will receive a letter with the next steps.
To be eligible for participation, employers must reduce hours by at least 10% but no more than 60% of the workweek to qualify.
While receiving unemployment benefits under an STC plan, employees are not required to meet availability or work search requirements. However, they are required to be available for their standard work week. While preventing a total layoff, STC provides significantly more unemployment benefits to employees compared to employees who have had their hours reduced and filed for partial unemployment compensation benefits.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Short-Time Compensation Program, visit https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer or via email at STC@wv.gov.