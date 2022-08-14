RCBI offers free manufacturing training as part of initiative
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense.
The boot camps, for those high school age and older, include online instruction and the option of supplemental hands-on machine training at one of RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centers or at partner locations across the Tri-State. No experience is necessary.
“For some individuals, this will be their first exposure to machining. For many manual machinists, our bootcamps will provide an introduction to the operation of computer-controlled machines. And for experienced CNC (computer-numerical control) machinists, the bootcamps will teach advanced techniques and processes to improve efficiency, precision and productivity,” said Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director.
Through a partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, RCBI is expanding a joint Department of Defense and Department of Energy initiative to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technological innovation and workforce skills development.
RCBI will serve West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
As part of the initiative, RCBI will purchase additional CNC machining equipment for its education and training centers in Huntington and South Charleston to supplement its more than $22 million in advanced manufacturing technology currently available.
To register, visit www.rcbi.org/cncbootcamps. For more information, contact Carol Howerton, RCBI’s senior strategic advisor for workforce development, at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or 304-781-1680.
Mountain Health hospitals receive national recognition
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, have been recognized in the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.
St. Mary’s was recognized among the elite 12% that won honors as a Best Hospital in the Metro Valley. St. Mary’s was also recognized as a High Performing Hospital for heart bypass surgery, heart failure, heart attack, colon cancer surgery, COPD, kidney failure, pneumonia, hip replacement and knee replacement. Cabell Huntington was recognized as a High Performing Hospital for heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, COPD, hip replacement and knee replacement.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest-performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
Energy Services of America acquires assets from Ryan Environmental
HUNTINGTON — Energy Services of America announced Friday that its newly formed subsidiary, Ryan Construction Services Inc., acquired certain assets, including equipment, vehicles, and small tools, of Ryan Environmental LLC of Bridgeport, West Virginia, for $1.8 million in cash pursuant to an order issued by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Aug. 9.
Also included in the order was the acquisition of certain assets, including equipment and small tools, of Ryan Environmental Transport LLC, also located in Bridgeport, for $1 million in cash, Energy Services said in its announcement.
While included in the order and under common ownership with Ryan Environmental, Ryan Transport’s assets were not being held by the bankruptcy estate. The court also issued a separate order that directed Ryan Environmental to surrender all vehicles being leased from Enterprise Fleet Management, which will be leased in a new agreement by Energy Services. The fair market value of the leased vehicles is approximately $1.1 million, according to the company.
Ryan Construction will lease Ryan Environmental’s former offices in Bridgeport from the property owners under a new agreement and begin work immediately with Ryan Environmental’s former customers under new Master Service Agreements. Former employees of Ryan Environmental will be offered an employment opportunity with Ryan Construction, the company said.
“This is an exciting day for Energy Services,” said Doug Reynolds, president of Energy Services. “Our new subsidiary, Ryan Construction, will open a new geographic market in northern West Virginia as well as broaden the services offered by Energy Services. In addition to gas distribution services, Ryan Construction will bring new markets with cathodic protection, heavy civil, and broadband construction services.”
Reynolds is also the managing partner of HD Media LLC.
Ribbon cutting on Main Street Hurricane for HellaFit
HURRICANE, W.Va. — The City of Hurricane will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for HellaFit: Boxing-Cardio-Fitness on at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15.
Business owner Jace Heller said, “The goal at HellaFit is to provide people with a fun and productive workout that will keep them coming back for more.”
The gym offers a variety of classes, and most can be done by the whole family. Classes are suitable for all fitness levels but can be modified if needed.
HellaFit is at 2704 Main St. in Hurricane. City officials and community members will be present Monday to celebrate this new addition to the downtown area.
Bestselling author coming to Booktenders in Barboursville
BARBOURSVILLE — Join Booktenders at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 for an evening of questions and answers with Ali Hazelwood the day after the release of her new book “Love on the Brain.”
The event will take place in the parking lot adjacent to Booktenders, 621 Central Ave. in Barboursville. After the question and answer session, she will do a signing and a quick meet and greet.
Booktenders is gathering questions for Ali through Facebook, Instagram and e-mail until Aug. 22 so it can prepare a list and get the answers those in attendance want to hear.
The event is ticketed. The $35 ticket includes a signed copy of “Love on the Brain,” non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and dessert from The Mixing Bowl. They will have a special beer available for purchase and a food truck on site.
Proof of vaccination is required, and Booktenders is asking those who attend to wear a mask while in the store. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Playmates Preschool centers holds employee picnic
HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, Aug. 7, Playmates Preschool & Child Development Centers held its summer employee appreciation picnic at St. Cloud Commons.
The standing-room-only event was attended by nearly 200 Playmates employees, leadership team members and family members. Attendees had food and drinks as well as the opportunity to socialize with all the Playmates employees across the many centers and functions of the Playmates agency.
At the end of the event, Jeanette Barker, executive director of Playmates, addressed all present and reinforced hers and her leadership team’s appreciation for all hands’ participation in making Playmates the very best it can be.
As the ending event, the executive director distributed a total of nearly $100,000 in individual incentive awards to each Playmates employee and a promise to continue this semiannual event.