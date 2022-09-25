St. Mary’s Medical Center to offer SSO2 therapy
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, is now offering supersaturated oxygen (SSO2) therapy, the first and only FDA-approved therapy that could reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients after surgical intervention.
St. Mary’s is the first hospital in West Virginia to offer the treatment.
A heart attack is typically caused when the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart is blocked or reduced. Blood flow can be quickly restored with surgical intervention via angioplasty and stenting, but for many patients, irreversible damage to the heart muscle, called infarction, can occur. SSO2 therapy delivers high levels of dissolved oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after the coronary artery has been successfully opened via angioplasty and stenting. This process improves microvascular blood flow and reduces damage to the heart muscle.
The therapy is indicated for patients who suffer the most serious kind of heart attacks, commonly known as widowmakers, due to their high mortality rate and who are treated within six hours of symptom onset.
“These most serious heart attacks often cause such severe damage to the heart that, if the patient survives, they remain at high risk for developing heart failure in the future,” said Melissa Mielcarek, executive director of the St. Mary’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. “We’re pleased to be able to offer this new therapy to help improve patient outcomes by minimizing damage to the heart.”
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence in October 2019. To be named a Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care.
According to the American Heart Association, every year approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks. Up to 30% of heart attack patients develop heart failure within one year. SSO2 therapy has been shown in multiple randomized prospective clinical trials to consistently and safely reduce damage and scarring (infarct size) in widowmaker heart attack patients. Decades of research on heart attack patients has demonstrated that infarct size reduction is correlated with reduced mortality and heart failure and better heart function.
SSO2 therapy was developed by Irvine, California-based ZOLL TherOx and is the first and only FDA-approved treatment beyond percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to significantly reduce muscle damage in heart attack patients.
To learn more about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org/heart.
FASTER WV program to receive $300,000
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Advantage Valley Community Development Corporation’s Fostering Advantages for Startups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia (FASTER WV) program will receive $300,000 to provide business coaching, entrepreneurial training course work and access to capital for new and expanding small businesses in the Charleston and Huntington areas.
The funding is made possible by a congressionally directed spending request secured by Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“FASTER WV is an incredible program that supports small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Charleston and Huntington areas through coaching and training courses, technical services, access to capital and more, which is why I proudly secured this funding to boost their efforts,” Manchin said in the announcement. “The funding announced today will help create good-paying, long term jobs and spur economic development across the entire state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”
“When the opportunity to help support the FASTER WV initiative presented itself, I was eager to help knowing of their work with entrepreneurs in the Charleston and Huntington areas. By providing access to capital for businesses in sectors such as food and beverage production, home healthcare, and outdoor recreation, this initiative will help our small businesses economy thrive,” Capito said. “Local leaders in Charleston and Huntington stressed the importance of this support to me, and I’m proud to help deliver on behalf our small businesses and economic development here in West Virginia.”
Congressionally directed spending, more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, nonprofits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians, the senators said.