As of July 1, West Virginia lottery allows credit card purchases
CHARLESTON — Beginning July 1, West Virginia lottery players can now purchase traditional lottery in the form of instant tickets and draw games with bank-issued credit or debit cards, as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.
Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers may establish a minimum amount for a debit or credit card transaction, but in no event can a single transaction or the purchase of lottery tickets exceed $200, according to a West Virginia Lottery press release.
This is not a mandated requirement and retailers do not have to accept these payment types. Some licensed retailers can remain at cash only for lottery purchases.
Retailers accepting credit card purchases will have a visible sign posted.
OVP Health receives accreditations
HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has received three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for four of its programs related to the care and treatment of people seeking recovery from substance use disorders (SUD).
After an intensive five-day survey, CARF found that OVP Health’s Integrated Behavioral Health/Primary Care program and its Outpatient SUD Treatment program demonstrated substantial conformance to CARF’s rigorous and internationally-recognized standards. Those programs were awarded their third consecutive three-year accreditations.
CARF also awarded three-year accreditations to two new OVP Health programs, its call center, which acts as a conduit to help people with substance abuse issues; and the OVP Health Recovery Center, an 80-bed, inpatient SUD treatment center in South Point, Ohio.
“CARF accreditation is important because it holds our company to a very high standard and ensures that we are providing the very best care and service to our patients,” said Robert A. Hess, president, co-founder, and chief medical officer of OVP Health. “This is what separates OVP Health from other companies that cut corners and don’t prioritize the welfare and best interests of their patients, as they should.”
“Our teams started preparing for these surveys nearly three years ago, digging into every single one of our policies, making necessary changes, and then implementing them in an effort to provide better care for our patients,” said Stephanie McCloud, vice president of operations. “We essentially put all of our operations under a microscope and scrutinized every aspect of them. It’s clear that our outstanding survey performance was the result of great preparation, strong leadership, and a total team effort from everyone, at all levels of our organization.”
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com.
Service Wire donates to Habitat for Humanity
CULLODEN — Service Wire Co., a wire and cable manufacturer based out of Culloden, in April donated a large amount of copper wire to aid in the construction of four houses located in Charleston.
Since 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam has been helping provide people with safe and affordable homes. To date, it has constructed 171 homes with the support of a network of volunteers, contributors such as Service Wire, and full-time employees.
“Service Wire has a long history of providing for projects such as this in the local community,” said Corey Jarvis, sales manager at Service Wire, in a news release. “We always love the chance to help the folks at Habitat provide homes for those in need in our area. It’s involvement like this that allows us to help raise up our neighbors.”
Service Wire Co., established in 1968, is a multi-generation, family-owned business.
“It always makes me incredibly proud to see the company engage in projects like this,” said Derek Jones, sales associate. “Service Wire continues to go beyond simply being a business and continually proves that it cares about the state that it was founded in.”
West Virginia AG warns consumers of scam
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a scam bearing the name of Publishers Clearing House, the attorney general and the governor.
A letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly signed by the governor and bearing the Attorney General’s name, recently surfaced. It purports that Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the board of directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter.
“That is false, I never went to New York to negotiate any sweepstakes winnings for consumers,” Morrisey said. “We will never contact consumers to notify them of their winnings. Indeed, it can be a welcome surprise to unexpectedly win something but it’s crucial that consumers don’t let the excitement overshadow caution and smart thinking.”
The scammers asked the consumer to pay $55,913.53 to claim the prize of a little more than $212,000, which will be “delivered at your doorstep.” The consumer who received the letter reportedly sent the scammers $8,000 to claim the supposed prize. The check payments went to an address in Stockton, California.
Also, there were grammatical errors in the letter.
“That’s one of the warning signs of a scam letter—it usually contains inconsistencies and grammatical errors,” Morrisey said. “Look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
Scammers often use a familiar name to lull consumers into a false sense of trust and unquestioned acceptance.
Although Publishers Clearing House does award prizes, there are some things to look for to verify the legitimacy of any win. Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes are free to enter and winners never pay to receive their prize. Consumers should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide account numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank in order to claim a prize.
Publishers Clearing House representatives also will never call winners or ask for personal information. They instead notify winners in person or via certified mail.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities.
Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
“The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” said Lieutenant Matt Crow, Findlay post commander. “Those interested in a fulfilling profession with the Patrol should contact our recruitment section or their local post to learn about our many opportunities.”
There are a number of career opportunities available within the Patrol to troopers. After learning the core job and two years of field experience, a trooper is eligible to explore a specialty position. Some of those positions include aviation, K9 handlers, Special Response Team (SRT), instructors and the motorcycle unit.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Patrol should go to https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/index.aspx.