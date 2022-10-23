West Virginia Makes Festival is scheduled for Nov. 4
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity — and win prizes — during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). The Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
Now in its 9th year, the Makes Festival brings together inventors, artists, engineers, students, hobbyists, and other creative types to celebrate the spirit of making through demonstrations, hands-on activities and a Design Challenge that features more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.
“There’s a strong tradition of making in West Virginia,” said RCBI’s Deacon Stone. “From the earliest settlers in Appalachia — whose very survival often depended on their ingenuity and creativity — to the countless students, inventors and others we assist at RCBI, the Mountain State has a proud history of creating. Our festival is a perfect opportunity for people to show what they make or offer hands-on making activities to engage festivalgoers — all while honoring our state’s storied traditions. As an added bonus, participants are free to sell their creations on site!
“Everyone is welcome, including makers from outside West Virginia,” Stone said. “Join us as a Design Challenger, exhibitor, activity provider or just stop by to check out some awe-inspiring creations.”
Hundreds of students from West Virginia and beyond are scheduled to attend the event, which will feature robotics, drone and engineering challenges and other hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities presented by RCBI, the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, Heritage Farm Museum & Village, the West Virginia Robotics Alliance, the Huntington Museum of Art, Marshall’s June Harless Center, and the Huntington Children’s Museum, among others.
The 2022 West Virginia Makes Festival is made possible through the support of sponsors that include Putnam County Bank, Edward Tucker Architects and the Schmidt Family Restaurant Group.
The festival is free for everyone; however, design competitors, exhibitors and school groups are asked to register at www.rcbi.org/wvmf2022. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.
WorkForce West Virginia announces virtual job fair
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from Noon to 3 pm.
“We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.”
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
Remote coding classes open to WV applicants
CHARLESTON — NewForce, Generation West Virginia’s six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free coding school for West Virginia residents, will begin accepting applications for its seventh cohort of students on Oct. 26, 2022.
Through the program’s curriculum and job placement support, individuals with little or no coding experience are equipped with the skills needed to secure tech jobs, and 86% of job-seeking graduates of the program have found employment in software development within six months of graduating. A majority work remotely or have flexible work options.
For the first time in the program’s history, a living stipend will be provided to students who demonstrate financial need.
A live information session will be held via Zoom on Nov. 3, 2022. Prospective applicants can learn more at generationwv.org/programs/newforce/ and register for the information session.
United Security selected as Best Practices Agency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — United Security Agency, which has a branch office in Huntington, is part of a group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.
Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
“We are very honored to have been nominated and chosen as a Best Practices Agency,” says Jessica Kerns, United Security Agency vice president. “We always strive to be the best in the industry and it is humbling to see that recognized by our agency partners.”
More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.