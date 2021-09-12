Huntington attorneys announce new law firm website
HUNTINGTON — Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell PLLC have launched a new, updated website.
“The fresh website design features a sleek, sophisticated appearance with improved navigation and ease of use for the firm’s clients and other website visitors,” the firm said in a news release. “The accessibility and aesthetics of the new law firm website reflect the culture of the firm and its attorneys, who take pride in providing personalized, responsive service to all clients while maintaining the quality and professionalism expected of a top-rated law firm.”
The website design services were provided by TOPDOG Legal Marketing LLC, the firm said in the release. To view the new site, visit https://720legal.com/.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell PLLC was established in 1989 in Huntington and serves clients throughout the Tri-State.
