Advantage Valley releases tools to attract new talent
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley has unveiled Livability Advantage Valley, West Virginia, a magazine and digital platform marketing West Virginia’s Charleston and Huntington metro region.
This publication will serve as the economic development organization’s primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction. It is the second edition of the annual publication.
The marketing program includes a digital magazine, a print magazine and exposure on Livability.com, a national website that attracts millions of viewers each year with information about America’s best places to live and visit. Targeted print and global digital distribution aims to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives and talented individuals and families attracted to the region’s quality of life.
The content promotes the region’s favorable business climate, attractions and other amenities to encourage investment, talent recruitment and relocation.
To read and share the digital version of the magazine, go to livability.com/advantage-valley. Website visitors can flip through the book online or download it in .pdf format. Visitors can also use share tools to quickly send a link by email or post to social media.
To get a print magazine or request bulk copies, contact Advantage Valley at 304-541-9657.
Livability Media publishes Livability Advantage Valley, West Virginia, which has support from and targeted distribution through Advantage Valley.
MVB Bank named ‘Bank of the Year’ by The Banker magazine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — MVB Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp., has been named Bank of the Year–United States for 2021 by The Banker magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.
This year’s awards recipients for the Americas were recognized during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 1 hosted by The Banker Economics Editor Silvia Pavoni. MVB Bank was the only financial institution to receive the Bank of the Year–United States honor.
“Team MVB is extremely excited and grateful to be named Bank of the Year–United States for 2021 by the prestigious publication, The Banker,” said Larry F. Mazza, president and CEO of MVB Financial, who accepted the award during the ceremony.
“We are very grateful to our Teammates who work hard every day to make good things happen. We are grateful to our Board of Directors who are very supportive of us. We are very grateful to our client base who are loyal to us. We are very grateful to our shareholders who believe in us. With that, I’d like to say thank you on behalf of all of MVB.”
Since 1926, the Bank of the Year awards have celebrated the best of global banking and are regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. The 2021 edition highlights those institutions that have outshone their peers in terms of performance, strategic initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The competition was incredibly hard this year as institutions across the world raised their game with digital transformation, customer experience and bringing environmental, social and governance criteria to the fore. The judging committee’s deliberations on all the various categories were long and hard, but we relish the challenge,” said Joy Macknight, editor of The Banker, during the ceremony.
The Banker Magazine is a publication of the Financial Times.
Company plants trees to recognize paperless billing
CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water says it has planted more than 3,200 trees to recognize each customer who converted to paperless billing throughout 2021.
“Our team made a commitment to plant a tree for each customer that converted to paperless billing this year. Thanks to a wonderful partnership with the West Virginia National Guard, we were able to make that commitment a reality,” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in a press release. “We truly appreciate each customer that saved a tree by going paperless and wanted to honor their actions through this service project.”
Burton said early in 2021, the company announced it would plant one tree for each customer who made the switch to paperless billing throughout the year.
He said West Virginia American Water’s goal was to convert 11% of its customers or 3,122 accounts to paperless billing. To date, 3,239 customers in West Virginia have converted to paperless billing since Jan. 1, 2021, exceeding the company’s paperless billing conversion goal for the year, the release said.
“Our team at West Virginia American Water is committed to providing an excellent customer experience while promoting services that make it easier to do business with us,” Burton added.
“We are thrilled to have achieved our paperless billing goal for 2021 and commend our customers for their commitment to more sustainable practices that promote environmental stewardship in West Virginia.”
To learn more about West Virginia American Water’s customer service portal, MyWater, or to convert to paperless billing, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com.