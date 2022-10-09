West Virginia State, Toyota partner to promote STEM education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Toyota West Virginia are partnering to promote STEM initiatives to local middle school students. The Yellow Jacket Innovators: A STEM Career Series program will introduce STEM career pathways through immersive activity kits.
These types of careers are among the highest-paying jobs and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for STEM-trained employees is expected to grow by nearly 11% by 2030.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for West Virginia State University to partner with Toyota West Virginia to promote the importance of STEM careers in our local middle schools,” WVSU President Ericke S. Cage said in a press release. “Our education majors at the university who are entering the teaching profession can utilize this program to help create meaningful activities that will have a lasting impact. Thank you to Toyota for helping to make this program a reality.”
Toyota presented a $10,000 grant to WVSU officials to help start the program as part of the announcement.
“Helping students immerse themselves in STEM activities is not only a great learning opportunity, but it’s a vital part of helping them prepare for the future workplace,” David Rosier, plant president at Toyota West Virginia, said in the release. “That’s why we partner with institutions like West Virginia State University — to foster that growth and ensure those within our communities have the tools and resources needed to live their best lives. Yellow Jacket Innovators will give students a unique opportunity to augment what they learn in the classroom and peak into the amazing work our team does at Toyota West Virginia.
The activity boxes will be developed in partnership with Toyota and education majors at WVSU this fall, with the goal to launch and pilot the program with three area classrooms in spring 2023. Boxes will include engaging STEM activities, an informational sheet about the associated careers, and a QR code where students can go online and learn from local Toyota employees about different manufacturing career pathways.
Officials said the initiative aims to improve STEM knowledge, science skills and attitudes, science interest and thinking, and STEM career awareness in participating WVSU education students and youth participants.
Ball Toyota family of dealerships donates
HUNTINGTON — The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Advantage Toyota Barbourville, Ball Toyota Charleston and L&S Toyota Beckley, announced a partnership with multiple West Virginia schools and United Ways of West Virginia on Tuesday.
Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need, the company said in a press release. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia, the release said.
The Ball Family gave a $50,000 gift to the West Virginia University Institute and $50,000 gift to Marshall University.
Shawn Ball, president of Ball Toyota, said children have never been more vulnerable than they are today, considering the rise in cases of child abuse and neglect across the state.
“Growing up in Boone County, we saw our share of families in crisis. David Ball, my brother and partner, and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids,” Shawn Ball said in the release. “Our goal is to raise awareness by shining a light on the issues. The donations allow us to work with teachers and staff to provide essential items to students.”
Tuesday’s announcement featured West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice, WVU President Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, along with Deputy Superintendent of West Virginia Schools Michele Blatt and other state and local public officials.