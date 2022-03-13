Mountain Health Network wound centers receive quality, service awards
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center (SMMC) and the Center for Wound Healing at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH), members of Mountain Health Network, have received quality and patient satisfaction awards in wound care from RestorixHealth, as part of its Clinical Distinction Program.
SMMC is the recipient of the Wound Center of Excellence Award, RestorixHealth’s highest achievement. This award distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical and operational benchmarks in different categories, including healing outcomes, assessment and care processes and patient safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.
CHH is the recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
“Mountain Health Network is dedicated to providing highly reliable care to our patients on a daily basis,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief medical officer, MHN. “These awards confirm that dedication by our wound centers and we are grateful and proud to be recognized.”
RestorixHealth launched its Clinical Distinction recognition program to recognize centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate.
The SMMC and CHH wound centers are dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates. The centers are staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians along with nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options.
For more information about St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, visit www.st-marys.org or call 304.399.7450. For more information about the Center for Wound Healing at Cabell Huntington Hospital, visit www.cabellhuntington.org or call 304-399-3510.
KDMC recognized for excellence in transcatheter valve replacement
ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Medical Center was recently recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients receiving transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures.
King’s Daughters was awarded Transcatheter Valve Certification in February based on evaluation of the organization’s ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance.
King’s Daughters performed the region’s first minimally invasive transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) in December 2013. The ACC’s transcatheter valve accreditation, which pairs national clinical databases and real-world outcomes, was implemented in 2019.
“King’s Daughters has demonstrated its commitment to providing the tri-state area with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award King’s Daughters Medical Center with Transcatheter Valve Certification.”
“We are incredibly proud of our TAVR team and the dedication and skill they exhibit daily,” said Jamie Ward, senior director of clinical services at King’s Daughters. “This certification is evidence of the quality care we provide to our patients and communities and our commitment to the highest standards of care and safety.”
King’s Daughters TAVR team is composed of cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, cardiac anesthesiologists, cardiac imaging, nurses and radiologic technologists.
RCBI to launch ‘Military to Manufacturing’ training program
HUNTINGTON — A new five-week manufacturing training program about to launch at Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will prepare veterans and transitioning military personnel for jobs as computer-controlled machine operators.
“Manufacturers across our region have openings for machinists,” said Carol Howerton, RCBI senior strategic advisor for workforce development. “This program will increase the talent pipeline while creating job opportunities. Veterans tend to make great machinists because of the discipline they learned in the military as well as the attention to detail and follow-through that is required. Employers consistently tell us they like to hire veterans because they’re dependable.”
RCBI will offer the Military to Manufacturing Program in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College. Participants in the 60-hour training course will receive hands-on instruction in the operation of CNC (computer numerical control) mills and lathes as well as blueprint reading, precision measuring and safety with supplemental online training through Tool U-SME.
No experience is necessary. Classes will begin March 21 in Huntington and continue each Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for five weeks.
The cost is $2,200 per student. Financial assistance is available through the GI Bill, Veteran Readiness and Employment program, and scholarships through Mountwest. Contact the Mountwest Office of Financial Aid for details at 304.710.3370 or ofa@mctc.edu.
For more information on RCBI’s Military to Manufacturing CNC Operator Program or to register, contact Howerton at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or 304-781-1680.