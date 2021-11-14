Ceredo restauranteur announces new owners of Fairmont restaurant
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont and Ceredo restauranteur Rocco Muriale, owner of Rocco’s Ristorante, announced that Scott and Jennifer Duarte have assumed ownership and management of the Fairmont restaurant.
“Since the restaurant’s founding over 50 years ago, the Muriale name has stood for exceptional quality and value. I have been giving considerable thought to that legacy over the past 7 years. My intent has been to ensure the future of our restaurant and the enjoyment of our guests for generations to come,” Muriale said.
Scott Duarte’s relationship with the Muriale family dates back to the 1980s when he took his first job working as a short order cook at Muriale’s Restaurant on Bridgeport Hill.
“I wanted the right person to embrace the Muriale’s tradition and respect the accomplishments of our family over the last 50 years. I feel quite comfortable that Muriale’s Italian Kitchen will continue in good hands with Scott and his family well into the future,” Muriale said.
“Friends and Patrons of Muriale’s Italian Kitchen can rest assured that the same great leadership and hospitality team will remain in place as part of the acquisition,” Scott Duarte added in a news release. “All menu items, recipes, style of service, and décor will remain unchanged as well. Jennifer and I, along with our family, are extremely delighted and honored to have the opportunity to acquire such a landmark institution of hospitality excellence.”
Muriale plans to stay involved over the next year to help the new owners with the transition.
“Both of our families’ Italian ancestry are from the same regions in Italy,” Scott Duarte said. “The food, the celebrations, and family traditions are something we are deeply passionate about and cherish greatly. It is truly in our DNA, and we are excited to have the opportunity to carry this on for generations to come.”
Muriale’s Italian Kitchen is located at 1742 Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont. For more information, visit online at https://Murialesrestaurant.com.
Webinar to highlight military contracting opportunities for small businesses
HUNTINGTON — Small businesses across West Virginia can learn about contracting opportunities with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during a free virtual workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University in Huntington.
The event, featuring presentations by the Navy Office of Small Business Programs, the Regional Contracting Assistance Center (RCAC) and West Virginia District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is designed to educate small business owners and employees about procedures and guidelines for conducting business with the military branches and explain how to find upcoming contracting opportunities.
In fiscal 2020, U.S. small businesses were awarded more than $135 billion in prime and subcontracts through the Department of Defense.
“Only a small fraction of this $135 billion went to small businesses in West Virginia and the central Appalachian region,” Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director, said in a release announcing the webinar. “We want to change that. This is a great opportunity to learn about available contracting opportunities, how to become a vendor and what resources are available to help navigate the process.”
Register for the Dec. 8 webinar at www.rcbi.org/navydec2021. For more information, contact RCAC’s Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org.
RCBI is presenting Doing Business with the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps as part of the AIM Higher Consortium, a strategic initiative to strengthen the Defense supply chain in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.aimhigherconsortium.org.