Ohio Valley Bank locations to reopen all lobbies March 22
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank will reopen all lobbies starting Monday, March 22.
According to a news release from OVB, lobbies will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
OVB’s Holzer Banking Center will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while the Gallipolis Walmart office will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to the release.
Also starting Monday, March 22, the Mini Bank drive-thru, located in downtown Gallipolis, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Drive-thru hours for OVB’s Wellston and Oak Hill, Ohio, offices will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and from 8 a.m.to noon on Saturday. All other OVB drive-thru locations will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
For a current listing of bank hours, visit www.ovbc.com/hours.
OVP Health receives $900,000 grant for addiction care
HUNTINGTON — OVP Health, based in Huntington, has received a grant of $900,000 from the Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties to fund inpatient addiction care at the OVP Health Recovery Center, in South Point, Ohio, for patients from those counties who are unable to pay for care.
The grant, which will be distributed in two annual installments of $450,000, is part of a larger grant awarded to ADAMHS boards throughout the state of Ohio from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), stemming from an allocation of State Opioid Response (SOR) federal funds, the company said in a news release.
To be eligible for payment assistance, which covers most costs associated with care at the OVP Health Recovery Center, patients must be uninsured, unable to pay for care, and current residents of Lawrence, Scioto or Adams counties.
“OVP HEALTH is very grateful to the ADAMHS Board of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties, as well as the state of Ohio, for their much-needed support of this significant patient population,” Paul Cowsar, chief operations officer of OVP Health, said in the release. “This grant funding will make a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in our region who desperately need inpatient addiction treatment and counseling services.”
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com.
Mister Bee Potato Chips enters FedEx small business contest
PARKERSBURG — Lovers of Mister Bee Potato Chips can help the state’s only manufacturer of potato chips win this year’s annual FedEx Small Business Competition.
Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee, threw her mascot’s top hat into the national ring, competing for a $50,000 grant and help with its online ordering and shipping needs from FedEx Corp.
Only the top 700 vote-getting small business entries will be judged by an entrepreneurial panel. During the March 10-24 voting period, all persons 18 years or older and have a valid email address will be eligible to vote for the small business of their choice.
Mister Bee Potato Chips is offering discounted shipping during the contest’s voting period. Customers ordering three 9-ounce bags of any flavor of Mister Bee chips online will receive half-price shipping during the time frame.
“We appreciate our customers so much we wanted to enter the FedEx Small Business Contest,” said Ketelsen. “All of the grant dollars will go toward improving the online experience and finding ways to lower shipping costs.”
Mister Bee’s contest entry and introduction video can be seen at https://smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/entry/tLXVaydkgg.
Twelve companies will be announced as award winners on May 10, according the contest rules. FedEx will announce the top 100 finalists on March 31.
Top 10 consumer complaints for Metro Valley released
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the top consumer complaints received in 2020 from Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties.
The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division. The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams.
The 2020 top complaint categories for the Metro Valley were internet services, cable television, used vehicle repairs, general sales, cell phone devices and services, used vehicles, landlord/tenant issues, home repairs and telephone services
Morrisey said communications complaints remained the top consumer concern statewide for a second consecutive year, accounting for more than a fifth of all complaints filed. Automotive and motor vehicle issues also remained steady at second statewide, followed by general sales complaints, he said.
“Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works tirelessly to review consumer complaints of all shapes and sizes,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Our office recognizes its role to vigorously protect consumers from scams and predatory business practices. Our attorneys and staff work diligently to resolve consumers’ complaints.”
Morrisey added that he encourages consumers to educate themselves about their rights and responsibilities so they do not encounter similar problems.
“Though the list does not include scams, that topic remains a frequently reported consumer issue,” the release said. “The Attorney General warned consumers they should always be wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information.”
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.