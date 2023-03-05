Marshall to host career, educator expos March 8
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two job fairs — a Career Expo and an Educator Expo — from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Marshall to host career, educator expos March 8
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two job fairs — a Career Expo and an Educator Expo — from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.
The Career Expo is bringing over 140 companies across all fields to campus to hire for jobs and internships, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia; Cabell Huntington Hospital; the FBI; FDIC; the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District; J.H. Fletcher & Co.; Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby; Marathon Petroleum Corporation; Mountain Care Network; Pepsi; and Nucor. A list of employers who will be on hand can be found at www.marshall.edu/careereducation/career-expo/.
The Educator Expo will take place in Room BE5, in the lower level of the Memorial Student Center. It will include representatives from 27 school districts in this region and beyond looking to hire teachers, speech pathologists, school counselors, nurses and wellness employees.
“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes, and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Jennifer Brown, assistant director for Student Engagement and Marketing in the Office of Career Education, said in a press release announcing the expos. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”
To help Marshall students prepare, the Office of Career Education is teaming up with JCPenney at the Huntington Mall to offer JCPenney Suit Up from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at the Huntington Mall.
The JCPenney Suit Up event provides Marshall students, faculty and staff with a 30% discount on business attire purchased during the event, including an additional 30% off discount on sale-priced professional wear. Staff members from the Office of Career Education and store employees will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, as well as the basics of appropriate business dress.
Both expos are open to all, with sponsorship from Marshall’s Office of Career Education. For further information, visit career@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/careereducation.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.