Mountain Health Arena brings in Rapid Fired Pizza as new vendor
HUNTINGTON — ASM Global-managed Mountain Health Arena announced last week a new concession stand featuring Rapid Fired Pizza.
Rapid Fired Pizza’s cheese, pepperoni and sausage individual-size pizzas will be available at the arena starting April 19, the first day of the West Virginia High School Wrestling State Championships, according to April Bias, director of marketing and sales for Mountain Health Arena.
“We’re really looking forward to partnering with our new neighbors and selling their handcrafted pizzas. We think our patrons will be very excited to have this new option available inside the arena,” Bias said.
Rapid Fired Pizza opened at Pullman Plaza in downtown Huntington on Oct. 9, 2020. Owners Travis Timberlake, Matthew Warnock and Trey Vanhoose also own the Rapid Fired Pizza in Ashland.
“We are excited to begin this culinary partnership with Mountain Health Arena. With the amazing events that are starting to come back to the arena, we plan on making a great pizza to enhance everyone’s experience,” Warnock said.
Another new option for arena patrons is a coffee shop concession stand featuring specialty coffee, cappuccinos, frappes, fruit smoothies and quick bites, Bias said. She said staple crowd favorites like popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, corn dogs, giant pretzels, smoked pork sandwiches and Coca-Cola products are still available.
New food options are not the only changes to Mountain Health Arena’s concession stands, she added. The arena has implemented new food and beverage policies to promote the health and safety of their staff and patrons, she said.
“Since our last show in 2020, we’ve worked really hard to prepare our building to safely reopen to fans. We’ve changed the way we serve concessions in many ways including serving food and beverages in closed containers, installing new plexiglass safety shields in our concession stands and designating cashless credit card only lanes,” Bias said.
Bias said the changes are implemented to comply with ASM Global’s VenueShield program, a comprehensive reopening program developed in partnership with an international team of environmental hygiene and biocontainment specialists, local and national government officials and some of the world’s leading health care experts.
For more information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
WV American Water surpasses state, federal quality standards
CHARLESTON — West American Water announced that results published in the company’s 2020 Consumer Confidence Reports indicated excellent water quality throughout its 19-county service area. The reports for each water system include Bluefield, Bluestone, Gassaway, Huntington, Kanawha Valley, New River, Webster Springs and Weston.
“West Virginia American Water is committed to providing quality water service in our communities, and these reports demonstrate our ability to meet and exceed state and federal water quality standards,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Our team of water experts work hard to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service for our customers. These results are a testament to their expertise and dedication.”
The Consumer Confidence Report is an annual performance measure of the quality of water supplied by West Virginia American Water against the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The report describes drinking water sources, water quality tests conducted, substances detected, and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and the associated answers concerning drinking water are also included.
“Water’s journey from source to your tap is much more complex than many people realize, and nothing is more important than the exhaustive testing taking place at every stage of its voyage,” added Billie Suder, water quality manager at West Virginia American Water. “Water quality is remotely monitored around the clock with secure electronic analyzers that continually check and measure the clarity of the water, its pH balance, temperature, and a wide range of other critical factors throughout our systems. Additional tests are performed, not just before the water leaves the plant, but also as it travels through the pipes on its way to you.”
West Virginia American Water’s Consumer Confidence Reports are searchable by ZIP code and can be accessed on the company’s website.
Industrial Reliability & Repair of Chillicothe to expand
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Industrial Reliability & Repair LLC announced a planned office expansion and addition of four, new high-wage jobs.
Founded in 2004, the industrial construction company, headquartered in Chillicothe, operates from multiple locations across the U.S. offering a range of construction and maintenance services.
According to Rick Logan and Justin Murray of Industrial Reliability & Repair, the company plans to increase its office space in Chillicothe to meet the demand for additional fabrication business and its new line of business, which includes manufacturing restaurant out-of-shipping containers.
OX-B’s is a recently established restaurant company that uses the concept of creating its establishments out of shipping containers that are pre-fabricated by IRR, Logan said.
The restaurant has expanded over the past couple years as a result of changing consumer preferences and the popularity of their product, creating additional demand for IRR, Murray added.
“We are so thankful for the opportunity this grant provides, allowing us to expand our business on many levels, including the offices, conference rooms and break rooms,” said McKenzie Gullion, director of financial management at Industrial Reliability & Repair. “The improvements will also support the growth of our team and customer base. I’m excited for the development of employment opportunities IRR will have for Southern Ohio because it is home for me, as well as IRR.”
JobsOhio supported the expansion with a $25,000 Inclusion Grant to be applied towards planning, material and construction costs.
“This project is a great example of a growing company making a critical investment to expand into a new business segment,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “We are grateful for assistance from JobsOhio through the Inclusion Grant that will help the company scale up its operations to meet the need for its services.”
Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development, shared her thoughts on the project.
“Formerly known to local residents as Brock’s Welding & Fabrication, this company is considered to be a Ross County legacy employer,” she said. “Now under the operation of Industrial Reliability & Repair, the company continues to focus on their commitment to our community while building capacity and bench strength to ensure a strong future.”