Shake Shoppe Ironton changes its name
Effective Jan. 1, Shake Shoppe Ironton will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Shake Shoppe Ironton changes its name
Effective Jan. 1, Shake Shoppe Ironton will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats.
“The Shakery is a brand that will be unique to our business. We were recently approved for a federal trademark on this brand and are excited to take this business that we know and love and move into a new chapter with unhindered opportunity, while staying true to our roots,” said co-owner Robby Brown.
“I’m very proud of what you’ve done with our Shake Shoppe,” Frances Salisbury, founder of Shake Shoppe Ironton in 1951, said. “Best of luck with The Shakery: Eats and Treats.”
“I look forward to the new opportunities that The Shakery brand will afford us for years to come,” said co-owner Maddie Brown.
Shake Shoppe Ironton, soon to be known as The Shakery, is a restaurant located in Ironton that specializes in all-American classics such as hot dogs, hamburgers, milkshakes and breakfast favorites. The hot dog sauce has been made in-house with Wendell and Frances Salisbury’s recipe since the 1950s. Shake Shoppe Ironton also puts a heavy emphasis on customer service and community involvement.
“We are excited to take this next step into the future. In the meantime, we will do what we do best: serve our customers and community with a smile,” Maddie Brown said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.