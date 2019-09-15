Navy procurement workshop set for Oct. 17
HUNTINGTON — Small businesses from around the region can learn about contracting opportunities with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
The event, sponsored by the Regional Contracting Assistance Center (RCAC) and the Department of Navy Strategic Systems Programs, is designed to educate small businesses about procedures and guidelines for doing business with these military branches and explain how to find out about upcoming contracting opportunities.
"Contracting opportunities for small businesses with the Navy and Marines are almost endless," said Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI's Appalachian Hatchery. "This is a unique opportunity to learn about contracting opportunities directly from Navy procurement officers and consult with RCAC staff to help navigate the process."
Because seating is limited, registration is required at www.rcbi.org/go/navy. For more information, contact RCAC's Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org.
Sponsors wanted for West Virginia CBD Cup
WESTON, W.Va. — The inaugural West Virginia CBD Cup is scheduled Nov. 2 at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia.
This will be the first-ever official CBD industry event in the state where citizens can learn about cultivating a cannabis industry and preparing for the future of the West Virginia hemp industry. The event will feature speakers from the academic and medical communities, elected officials and current leaders in the West Virginia cannabis industry.
The family-friendly event will include live music throughout the day, the CBD Cup competition for best CBD products in West Virginia, food and vendors of all kinds, family fun and games that include an obstacle course, bouncy house, midway games and dunk tank. The kids' activities include art, slime station and face painting. There will also be a cornhole tournament and the Cannabis Art Contest.
Attendees will receive 10% discounts on Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum tours and free ammo upgrade at the Zombie Paintball experience, and the Haunted House will be open.
The sponsorship program for the CBD Cup is divided into Platinum ($10,000 or more), Gold ($5,000), Silver ($2,500) and Bronze ($500) levels. Sponsors will be featured in promotional materials leading up to the event and on site.
For more information, email wvcbdcup@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page "WV CBD Cup."
Business exhibitors will display hemp and CBD products and explain the benefits these industries can have on health and the environment. There will also be a Health Pavilion area offering services and information.
For more information and to learn how to be a sponsor, vendor or presenter, email Steve Short at rallyatthecapitol@gmail.com or call 304-514-8621.