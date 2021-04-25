Virtual workforce development event set for April 29
HUNTINGTON — The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, along with Coalfield Development and the West Virginia Community Development Hub are set to host the Small Communities, BIG Solutions workforce development quarterly meeting.
The virtual event will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and will focus on workforce development in southern West Virginia. The event will feature speakers and presentations as well as brainstorming and a live survey session. The working group conversation will focus on jobs, education, training and workforce development by coming up with #WVSolutions to the challenges faced throughout southern West Virginia.
“Industry, education, state government and community leaders make up the Small Communities, BIG Solutions banner and we are all bonded by our love for West Virginia and our passion to work together to strengthen our state,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation and lead coordinator for the event. “A strong workforce pipeline is vital to our state’s growth and development and we are truly excited about participating in this working group as well as in future sessions.”
The working session is open to all, but space is limited. Register by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching Small Communities, BIG Solutions or register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-communities-big-solutions-workforce- development-meeting-tickets-145121493293?aff=ebdssbeac.
Brad D. Smith Business Incubator a HubSpot for Startups partnerHUNTINGTON — The Brad. D. Smith Business Incubator has been approved as a “HubSpot for Startups” partner, according to a press release from Marshall University.
The new designation means that business incubator clients will be able to access educational resources and tailored training, professional software at startup prices and an integrated platform for startups, according to the release.
“HubSpot helps businesses grow by creating an ecosystem of software, education and community,” the release said. “The HubSpot for Startups program helps startups grow through education, techniques and the use of software at prices that make sense for new businesses looking to get off the ground floor.”
The Brad D. Smith Business Incubator is a mixed-use incubator that serves early-stage businesses and is housed under the Marshall University Research Corporation.
Tricia Ball, interim associate director, thinks the partnership is a great value-add for business incubator clients.
“HubSpot is the creator of inbound marketing and is a thought leader in cutting-edge marketing strategies like product-led growth and community-led growth. They offer not only a transformative platform but amazing educational resources as well — both of which can really accelerate a company’s growth,” Ball said in the release.
HubSpot will offer content, master classes and 24/7 support to startups at the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator. Incubator participants will have access to the HubSpot Growth Platform, a full suite of software for marketing, sales and customer services.
Kipp Bodnar, the chief marketing officer of HubSpot and a Marshall University alumnus, says he is excited that HubSpot is able to help the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator.
“As a proud Marshall alumnus, I’m looking forward to seeing what the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator and HubSpot will be able to accomplish together,” Bodnar said in the release. “When I think about our own growth journey, it would not have been possible without the support of our partners, investors and the larger community. That’s why it’s important for us to invest in programs like HubSpot for Startups to make our CRM platform more accessible to more growing businesses.”
The software is offered at up to a 90% discount in the program. The access to software includes software integrations, many of which are available at the cheaper prices. HubSpot opened its doors in 2005.
For more information, contact Tricia Ball at ballt@marshall.edu.