St. Mary’s earns distinction for hospital cardiac care
HUNTINGTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has recognized St. Mary’s Medical Center with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Cardiac Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers+ are nationally designated providers that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally and is expected to claim more than 23.6 million lives annually by 2030. Blue Distinction Centers+ for Cardiac Care seek to empower patients with the knowledge and tools to find quality cardiac care. To receive a Blue Distinction Centers+ designation, hospitals must demonstrate expertise in delivering safe and effective cardiac care, focusing on cardiac valve surgery, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) episodes of care.
“Quality patient care is our number one priority,” said Kelli Klaiber, interim director of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. “We truly appreciate this recognition of our cardiac care team’s commitment to the health and well-being of the region we serve.”
Hospitals recognized with this designation are assessed using a combination of quality information supplied by hospitals and third-party data registries, and cost measures derived from Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies’ medical claims.
Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants. Research for many of these programs shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated providers, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
St. Mary’s earns vascular testing reaccreditation
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center’s (SMMC) non-invasive cardiovascular department has been granted a new three-year term of accreditation in vascular testing by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).
The accreditation is in the areas of extracranial and intracranial cerebrovascular testing, screening, peripheral venous testing, and peripheral arterial testing.
“This accreditation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in vascular testing,” said Gina Davis, clinical manager of non-invasive cardiology. “We truly appreciate the IAC’s acknowledgements of our efforts.”
Accreditation by the IAC indicates that SMMC’s non-invasive cardiovascular department has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in vascular testing.
Composed of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
SMMC’s non-invasive cardiovascular department is part of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence. For more information, visit www.st-marys.org.