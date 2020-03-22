Local physician takes gold at robotic surgery competition
HUNTINGTON — Dr. Yinan Wei, a fourth-year general surgery resident at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, recently won a robotic surgery competition at the Intuitive/DaVinci Surgical Procedures Skills Course in Atlanta.
The “Simulator Olympics” are part of a novel robotic surgical training experience to evaluate the skill level of surgical residents and their experience with robotic surgical training.
More than 15 residency programs competed in the tournament-style event, including Ohio State University, Mayo Clinic, UPMC, University of Louisville and Northwestern.
Wei won the Ohio Valley regional competition and went on to compete for the title against the Midwest winner from Mayo Clinic. This is the first time a surgical resident from Marshall has won the competition.
“It was exciting to represent Marshall at this course and competition,” Wei said.
“To be the first one from Marshall to win is really exhilarating, and it really demonstrates the outstanding level of training that I have received from Marshall.”
“Wei’s accomplishment is another milestone event for the surgery residency program,” said Dr. David Denning, chairman of the Department of Surgery and surgery residency program director at the Marshall School of Medicine.
“It is yet another testament that our residents receive top-notch robotic and other general surgery experiences that are comparable to larger programs. I am extremely proud of Dr. Wei and all of our residents.”
The general surgery residency is a five-year training program. A robotic curriculum for Marshall surgery residents is headed by Associate Program Director Dr. Paul Bown.
After graduation in June 2022, Wei plans to pursue a practice in general surgery with robotic surgery as a part of her practice.
Grant to support work on economic plan
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corp. recently received a grant of $96,000 to conduct research and develop an economic development plan for the region, according to Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Miller recently announced an investment worth $96,000 from the Economic Development Administration to the Marshall University Research Corp.
The money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be used by Marshall’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER), according to Miller.
“As a small-business owner, I understand the importance that job creation has on our state,” Miller said in announcing the grant. “I am committed to getting hardworking West Virginians back in the workforce and growing our economy so every person has the opportunity for a successful future.”
Miller said the development plan will focus on the counties most affected by the decline of the coal industry in our state. It will strive to stabilize and diversify the economy, while increasing job creation and private investment.