RCBI offers manufacturing training opportunity for free
HUNTINGTON — RecoveryWorks, a Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) initiative to provide industry training and manufacturing job opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals affected by the opioid epidemic, will launch a new class June 8 in Huntington.
The free four-week educational program is open to people in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky who are interested in exploring career opportunities in manufacturing. Classes will run Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 4th Ave.
Participants will receive:
Hands-on machinist training in the operation of computer numerical-controlled (CNC) mills and lathes, coupled with classroom and online instruction in blueprint reading, mathematics, precision measurement, computer-aided design and safety.
An $8-per-hour stipend upon completion of the program. Funding also is available to assist with travel.
Peer counseling to support emotional development, especially as it relates to maintaining sobriety or dealing with family and friends struggling with addiction
Soft-skills education to advance recovery and prepare trainees to re-enter the workforce. This includes resume writing, job interview preparation and time-management skills development.
“RecoveryWorks provides a structured pathway for workforce re-entry,” said Carol Howerton, RCBI senior strategic advisor for workforce development. “Participants must be affected by the opioid epidemic in some way, either in recovery themselves or dealing with or having dealt with family or friends struggling with substance use disorder.”
RCBI partners with support organizations and private industry to deliver a holistic approach that better prepares individuals for finding and maintaining a job, Howerton said. Marshall University’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) program and Catholic Charities West Virginia help identify candidates for the program and provide counseling and soft-skills training.
RecoveryWorks is supported, in part, by a grant from the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the social fabric of life by seeking innovative solutions to intractable and persistent problems.
For more information or to apply, contact RCBI’s Jill Goheen at 304-781-1678 or goheen14@rcbi.org.
Mountwest partners with Western Governors University
HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College, Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and BridgeValley Community and Technical College announced partnerships with Western Governors University that allow graduates from each school to seamlessly transfer their coursework to the accredited, online university.
WGU said in a press release it will provide students and its employees from the four community colleges flexible, personalized learning pathways to WGU’s online bachelor and master degree programs and credentials.
Under the terms of the partnerships agreements, graduates and staff of each community college are eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partnership Scholarship, valued at $2,500 and disbursed to recipients in increments of $625 per semester for up to four terms based on satisfactory academic performance.
Mountain Health Network receives advertising awards
HUNTINGTON — The Mountain Health Network Strategic Marketing Team received four gold awards in the 39th Annual Advertising Awards. The Advertising Awards is the oldest, most widely respected and largest health care advertising awards competition, as well as one of the ten largest of all advertising awards.
In addition to the Gold Awards, the MHN team received four Silver Awards and one Bronze Award.
Two of the Gold Award winners were campaigns designed to provide education about important services being offered by MHN. “Arm Yourself. Get the COVID-19 Vaccination,” a series of ads educating the public of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, received a Gold Award for Vaccination Program, while “The World Has Changed,” a series of ads encouraging people to get important life-saving health screenings, received a Gold Award for Health Promotion Program.
The remaining two Gold Awards focused on the relationship MHN has with the Marshall University community. “Welcome Back to Gameday,” a Marshall Football Yearbook ad, received a Gold Award for Magazine Advertising-Single, while “We Will Never Forget,” a newspaper ad remembering those lost in the Marshall plane crash, received a Gold Award for Newspaper Advertising-Single.
MHN received Silver Awards for Annual Report for the Leading Edge Magazine Annual Report, which detailed MHN’s services and accomplishments of the past two years; Magazine Advertising-Single for “Go Herd!,” a Marshall Basketball Yearbook ad; Newspaper Advertising-Single for Celebrating National Nurses Week, which saluted MHN’s dedicated and compassionate nurses; and Logo/Letterhead Design for the logo for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market. “Join Our Team!,” an ad showcasing MHN to potential employees in the Advantage Valley, won a bronze award for Direct Mail.
More than 4,300 entries were received for this year’s competition. A national panel of judges were engaged in reviewing all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact. Gold awards were given to 512 entries, silver awards to 360 entries and bronze awards to 249 entries.
St. Mary’s Medical Center awarded for heart attack patient care
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. SMMC is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. It is the sixth consecutive year SMMC has received this award.
The award recognizes St. Mary’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that St. Mary’s has reached an aggressive goal of treating patients to the higher standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, SMMC has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
Chest Pain-MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence in October 2019. To be named an MHN Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care. For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org.