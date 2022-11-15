The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston-based Buzz Products Inc. has acquired the assets of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Co., consolidating the region’s two wholesale meat distributors and uniting two family-operated businesses.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement and excited at the many benefits it brings to our respective teams, our customers and to consumers throughout the region,” said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Products. “We are committed to retaining all team members at S.S. Logan, maintaining an important production facility in Huntington, growing the company’s brands and continuing the Logan family’s commitment to the local community.”

