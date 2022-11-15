Charleston-based Buzz Products Inc. has acquired the assets of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Co., consolidating the region’s two wholesale meat distributors and uniting two family-operated businesses.
CHARLESTON — Charleston-based Buzz Products Inc. has acquired the assets of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Co., consolidating the region’s two wholesale meat distributors and uniting two family-operated businesses.
“We are thrilled to make this announcement and excited at the many benefits it brings to our respective teams, our customers and to consumers throughout the region,” said Dickinson Gould, president of Buzz Products. “We are committed to retaining all team members at S.S. Logan, maintaining an important production facility in Huntington, growing the company’s brands and continuing the Logan family’s commitment to the local community.”
S.S. Logan Packing Co., founded in 1925, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, chili, pork barbecue and other popular regional grocery items. The company supplies local grocery stores, butcher shops and restaurants with a selection of pork, cheese and beef items.
“S.S. Logan Packing Company has been successful for 98 years because of our outstanding staff. Selling a long-held family business is never easy, but I feel great about this sale because of the benefits it can bring to our associates and our customers,” said S.S. Logan Packing Co. President Nester “Buddy” Logan. “Dickinson and Angela are devoted members of our community, and they are experienced in the meat business. I have confidence that they will lead the business to new heights.”
Angela Gould, chief operating officer at Buzz Products, said the company is privileged to expand its team with new colleagues and customers from S.S. Logan.
“The S.S. Logan team has built an incredibly special business with a great reputation, and we are thrilled to join forces,” she said. “Combining these two local entities is an exciting step forward for our teams and our communities.”
Buzz Products Inc., doing business as Buzz Food Service, is a locally owned meat processing business that distributes meat and fresh seafood to independent restaurants, hotels, country clubs and resort properties.
Buzz subsidiary operations include Appalachian Abattoir, a livestock harvest and processing facility that opened in Kanawha County this year, and General Steak & Seafood, a retail butcher shop and fresh seafood market that has operated in downtown Charleston since 2005.
“We’re excited to gain the knowledge and experience that exists among the team at S.S. Logan,” Dickinson Gould said. “These two local businesses are so similar that we expect to gain many efficiencies in our delivery routes, purchasing relationships and back-office activities.”
Company officials said the combined company will continue to service all of southern and central West Virginia, as well as key markets in bordering states, representing a wide footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region.
“We expect the combined company will continue to grow, and we’ll be looking for great people to add to our teams in Huntington, Charleston and all points in between,” Dickinson Gould said. “We have full-time and part-time opportunities right now in production, warehousing, delivery, front office and management roles.”
He said products manufactured in Charleston and Huntington currently have distribution access as far west as Lexington, Kentucky, as far east as Roanoke, Virginia, as far north as Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and as far south as Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
