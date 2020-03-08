Stephen D. Parsons et al. to Gary Lee Lyons et al., Parcel, Henry & Versie Clark Subdivision, Grant, no consideration
Robert Henderson to Breeze Properties LLC, Lot 9, Allied Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Michael E. Zuliani II to Sandrine Pierre VF et al., Pt Lot 89, CHancellor Hills, Huntington Guyandotte, $300,000
Ira Gerald Earls et al. to Stephen K. Saunders, Lot 2-3, Block 8, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, $12,000
Thomas Matthew Lockhart et al. to Charles Everette McGill II et al., LOt 11 Parcel, Block 16, Belford Extension, Kyle, $183,500
Zachary J. Rosencrance et al. to FIF3 Huntington Rentals LLC, Lot 16, Neel, Pilcher&Ware Subdivision, Kyle, $3,308.08
Zachary J. Rosencrance et al. to FIF3 Huntington Rentals LLC, Pt Lots 3-4, Block 61, Central City, Kyle, $20,040.55
Blaine R. Stoll to Jacob C. Harshbarger et al., Lot 10, Block 16, Belford Extension Addition, Kyle, $138,000
Erik A. Bushey to Kandra Hulett, Lot B, Block 26, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $156,750
Mae Fannie et al. to Nest LLC, Lot 21, Block 63, JOhn Trenear Estate, Kyle, no consideration
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Block 4, Lot 1-2, Kyle, no consideration
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Block 11, Lot 17, Kyle, no consideration
Janessa L. Maynard et al. to Becky Jean Cook, Part of Lots 1-2, Block 225, Private Alley, Gideon, $26,500
Donna Spurlock Wintz et al. to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc., Part Lot 8, Beech Villa, Huntington, Gideon, $7,500
City National Bank of West Virginia to Cleotilde Jamileth Castillo et al., Pt Lot 1-2, Block 4, Riverview, Gideon, $35,000
Steven Swann et al. to Hinson Investments LLC, Pt Lot F, Buffington Addition, Gideon, $6,500
Michelle R. Jemiola et al. to Irene R. Jemiola et al., Lot 32, Azel Meadows Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration
James F. Hawk et al. to James F. Hawk, Tract 1 Lot 19, Tract 2 Lots 17-18, HW Bias Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration
Minhhieu T. Doan to Minhhieu Thi Doan et al., Lot 65, Enslow Park Place, Gideon, no consideration
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to 2019 Castle LLC, Lot 34 and ½ of Lot 33, Gilletts Addition, Gideon, $5,600
CS Inc et al. to Quantum Properties LLC, three tracts, three parcels, Kyle, $500,000
