Jeffery E. Parker et al., to Michael S. Johnson et al., lot 7, Mountview Subdivision of AL Shockey Estate, Kyle, $420,000

Hannah Riter Holley to Mitchell A. Holley et al., lots 4-5, Johnston Addition, Kyle, no consideration

David Dunn et al., to Adam L. Black et al., parcel, Gideon, $200,000

Euclid Realty Company LLC to Bring it Back Properties LLC, lot L, David Subdivision, Gideon, $35,000

Carl Merritt Jr. et al., to Carl Merritt Jr. et al., two parcel N ½ of lot 19, Gideon, no consideration

Carl Merritt Jr. et al., to Carl Merritt Jr. et al., S ½ of lot 19, Gideon, no consideration

Bryan F. Stepp to Colton C. Parsons et al., parcel no. 1 lot 429 and W 10 feet of lot 428 parcel no. 2, The Uplands, Gideon, $102,500

Randall A. Clifford et al., to David H. Freeman et al., pt lots 24-25, Dunleith Addition, Gideon, $100,000

Emily Beth Carson to Fred J. Miller et al., lot N and sewer easement, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $133,000

Albert Coerte Voorhees et al., to Joshua A. Petry et al., lot 30, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $120,000

Jacqueline F. McCoy et al., to Kristen E. Trout, N 39 feet of lot 5, Parkview Addition, Gideon, $69,900

Gerald A. Carr et al., to Leigh Anne Norris et al., lot 46, Stamford Park, Gideon, $249,900

Michael A. Ellison et al., to Nancy K. Cremeans et al., lots 20-21, Rosemont Place, Gideon, no consideration

James E. Chapman et al., to Atlas Properties of West Virginia LLC, parcel, Gideon, $5,000

Premier Properties LLC et al., to Bullseye Total Media LLC, unit no 100, the Renaissance Building Condominium, Gideon, $317,000

