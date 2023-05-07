Lauren S Edwards to Noah Matthew Dial, Part Lot 3 Block 107, Gideon Distirct, $233,000
Rebecca Marie Day to Eric L Waugh, Lot 24 Pt Lot 23, Neel Pilcher and Ware Subdivision, Kyle District, $10,000
Eric L Waugh to Brandon Bryant et al., Lot 24 Pt Lot 23, Neel Pilcher and Ware Subdivision, Kyle District, $10,000
Sheila D Brownfield et al. to Anne Janette Lamb, Lot 14 Part Lot 13 Stamford Park Drive, Stamford Park Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Donna Ann Thomas et al. to Leanne Taylor, Lot 14 Plat 2, Hollihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Mae Deane Torgrimson et al. to James Arnett, Lots M-N, Davis Subdivision, Gideon District, $135,000
Jeffrey S Fetty to Trevor Kellogg et al., 2 Parcels Hall Street, Gideon District, $106,000
Patrick J Reger et al. to Andrew J Reger et al., Lot O Block 57, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $360,000
Bailey & Slotnick PLLC et al. to Fairport Asset Management II Reo LLC, Part Lot C Block 253, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $29,704.30
Michael Scott Johnson et al. to Eve Catherine Cross, Lot 3, Park Hills Subdivision, Kyle District, $148,000
Katherine M Zitter et al. to Eve Catherine Cross, Lot 4, Park Hills Subdivision, Kyle District, $25,000
William Perdue et al. to Scott Hutchison Enterprises Inc, Pt Lot 12 Block 81, Kyle District, $210,000
Wade J Morrison Jr et al. to James McDowell, Lot 23 Block 7, Williams Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $81,500
Sidney Joe Tucker to Sidney Joe Tucker et al., Lot 1, William H Spence Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Willie’s Entertainment LLC et al. to Willie’s Entertainment LLC, Lots 1-2 Part Lot 3 Block 32, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Joseph M Hager et al. to Arica B Riggs, Lot 90 0.28 acre, Stamford Park Subdivision, Gideon District, $505,186
Marshall T Reynolds et al. to Linda C Hood, Apartment 602 E Whitaker Square East Condominiums, Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $250,000
Linda C Hood to Elizabeth Whitney Gesner et al., Apartment 602 E Whitaker Square East Condominiums, Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Cap West Virginia Holdings LLC et al. to Prospector LLC, Parcel, Kyle District, $100,000
Carl L Trosper et al. to Roger Johnson, Part Lots 1-3 Block 23 Central City, Kyle District, $15,000
Wanda Louise Mayo et al. to Roger Johnson, Part Lots 1-3 Block 23 Central City, Kyle District, $15,000
Gregory A Hutton to Brenton L Hutton, Lot 7, Wood Highland Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Stacey A Sammons et al. to West Virginia American Water Company, Lot 50 (Map Attached), Roland Park Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $26,200
Nicholas B Adams to Dwight D Eplin et al., Lot P Block 48, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $190,000
Zachary R Wetzel to Charlee N Clay, Lot 14 Block A, Clemens Park Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $105,700
Normanne LLC et al. to Bharat Arora, Part Lots 8-9 Block 161, Gideon District, $62,500
Shirley Osburn to Cheryl Vanhoose et al., Lot 28 Plat 1 Part Lot 27 South of Miller Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Stephen J Golder et al. to HG 1001 Holdings LLC, see document for full legal description, Gideon District, $375,000
Pamela Anne Boggs to Pamela Anne Boggs, combine 3 Parcels, Gideon District, no consideration
Shirley C Soloman et al. to Quehoung Nguyen, Lot 26 Block 24, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $35,000
V Marie Leist et al. to Lewis D Jones, Parcel Part Lot 2, Gideon District, $40,000
Melissa J Ahmed et al. to Cynthia Jones, Lot 50 Section 4, Enslow Park Subdivision, Gideon District, $99,500
Diana Joyce Scragg to Jonathan Carter et al., Part Lot 39 Block 278 Chesapeake Street, Park View Subdivision, Gideon District, $19,500
Marshall Rentals WV LLC et al. to Steven Andrew Frank et al., Lot 6 Part Lot 5 Block 257, Kanode & Preston Subdivision, Gideon District, $48,000
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Inc to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Inc, Lot 3-4 Block E, Bungalow Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Joseph T Bullington et al. to Brianna Goad et al., Parcel 19, Huntington Guyandotte District, $500,000
Jeanne Rowe to James Johnston, Lot B, Poindexter Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Kell Perry to Michael Fortner et al., Lot 107-108, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $9,000
Twelve O Six Virginia Inc to Aventus Development LLC, Lot 1 Part Lots 2-3 Block A, Southside Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $167,500
MVB Bank Inc to Matt W Clayton, Lots 30-31, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon District, $15,000
Jeanne C Wagner et al. to Patrick Wagner, Lot 19 Block 9 Plat 2, Woodside Terrace Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Karen R Wickline Stevens to Timothy B Stevens et al., Lot 129 Plt 1, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Jared Barker et al. to Drew Clark, Lot 56, Marcum Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $52,000
Nuri Rent LLC et al. to Thundering Byrd Management LLC, Lots 12-13 Block 3, Midway Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $425,000
Mountain State Insurance Agency to Mat Equities LLC, Part Lots 13-14 Block 154, Gideon District, $350,000
Layla Cruz Garcia to Michael V Adkins, 1.271 acres, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Nancy Y Jones to Brandon M Heaberlin, Part Lots 10-11 Block 81, Kyle District, $275,000
Brenton Hutton to Hutton Investments LLC, Lot 78, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration