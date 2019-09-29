West Virginia Housing Development Fund to Peter Tully et al., part lots 16-17 block 31, Huntington, no consideration
US Bank National Association et al. to Rebuilt Holdings LLC, lot 6 block 24, Miller Subdivision, Huntington, $8,601
Amy R. Nash et al. to Seth L. Thacker et al., lots E-F block 51, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $205,000
Matthew P. Stapleton to Lifehouse INC, part lots 21-22 block 35, Neal Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, $20,000
WV TL LLC et al. to American Pride Properties LLC, block 129 part lot 13, Gideon Corp District, Gideon, no consideration
First State Bank to Andrew McKee, part lot 79 section 5 and easement, Enslow Park Place, Huntington, $160,000
Anna Lee Abbas et al. to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, lot 57, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington, $3,286.51
Matthew K. Arrowood et al. to Cara C. Blankenship et al., part lot 20, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington, $126,500
Samuel Denning et al. to DNK Properties LLC, lot 1 block 309, Huntington, no consideration
Andrew C. Stevens et al. to Emaleigh F. Stevens, lot 16 part lot 15 block 3, South Side Addition, Huntington, $128,000
Harry E. Taylor et al. to Harry E. Taylor et al., 0.33 acre, Azel Meadows Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration
Edna L. Clagg et al. to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity, lot 8 block E, Bungalow Addition, Huntington, no consideration