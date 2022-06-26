The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Third Avenue Realty Corp to Tire Shop Properties LLC, 2 Parcels Lot 13 Block 213, Gideon District, $550,000

Paving Solutions LLC et al. to B&B Holdings LLC, Blk 133 Lt 2-4 Virginia Ave West, Kyle District, $100

Mandi Krystal Hurley et al. to Mandi Krystal Hurley, Lot 18 Block 4 Williams Addition, Kyle District, no consideration

Devon Keith Hale et al. to Devon Keith Hale et al., Lot 17 Part Lot 18, Kyle District, no consideration

Appalachian Transportation and Technology Institute Foundation INC to OODA LLC, Lots 6-7 Block 140, Gideon District, no consideration

Nancy Paula Stroz to Michael Scott Cunningham et al., Lot 1256, Gideon District, no consideration

Megan Elizabeth Muth et al. to Peter F. Muth, Lot 9, Kyle District, no consideration

Peter F. Muth to Henry L. Culvyhouse, Lot 9, Kyle District, $79,000

Tyler Eastman et al. to Jeremiah Hammett, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 37 City of Huntington, Kyle District, $85,000

Joan Stephens et al. to Tammy Bailey, Pt Lot 3 Block 4, Huntington Guyandotte District, $34,000

Dana Sharma to Surendra M. Sharma et al., Unit No 207 The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon District, $150,000

Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Frank Basenback, Lot 2, Gideon District, $15,000

Ronald J. Caviani Jr et al. to Aaron J. Caviani et al., Lot 63, Gideon District, no consideration

City of Huntington to Martin Steel Inc. et al., parcel 16th Street West, Kyle District, no consideration

Loftis Rental Property LLC et al. to Joseph Lucas et al., Pt Block 328 City of Huntington, Gideon District, $51,000

Morteza Sabounchi to Joe Spicer, Lot 5, Kyle District, $59,000

Ricky L. McComas et al. to Clinton C. Burch et al., Pt Lots 3-4 Block 58, Kyle District, $249,900

Sherri MacDonald et al. to Sherri MacDonald et al., Lot 7, Kyle District, no consideration

Ohio Valley Development Corporation to Huntington Children’s Museum Inc., Lots 22-30 Block 133 Central City, Kyle District, $360,000

Patricia L Murphy to Connie Murphy et al., Lots 42-43, Gideon District, no consideration

David Alston to Danny Toth et al., parcel Sarah J & Martha H. Johnston Estate Central City, Kyle District, $124,000

Brunetti Investment Group LLC to R&H Holdings LLC, Lot X, Kyle District, $75,000

Charles HoudySchell et al. to Jacob Clark, Part Lots 82-83 South Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $83,600

Alexander D. Jones to Mark Schutte et al., Part Lot 6 Block 103, Gideon District, $156,500

Levi M. Durfee et al. to Emily R. Egnatoff, Parcel N Queens Ct, Gideon District, $167,000

Dana Renee Bland et al. to Dona K. Gothard, Lot E Part Lot D, Gideon District, no consideration

Dona K. Gothard to David Scott Dunfee, Lot E Part Lot D, Gideon District, no consideration

Rachel L. Carder et al. to DTG Property 004 LLC, Lot 12 Block A, Gideon District, $10,000

Jerry Cremeans to James D Workman et al., Lot F Parcel, Gideon District, $120,000

Robert C Clay et al. to Beverage Properties LLC, Lots 11-12 Pt Lots 13-14 Block 155, Gideon District, $835,000

Jay Folse to William Dempsey, Blk 1 Lt 22, Gideon District, $3,000

Jay Folse to Incognito Traders LLC, Blk 317 Pt Lt 83, Gideon District, $4,100

Kimberly Amos et al. to Nashetts Investment Properties LLC, Lot 22 Pt Lot 21 Block 67 Central City, Kyle District, $18,250

Stacy A. White et al. to Katelyn R Bias, Lot 3 Block 251, Gideon District, $129,000

Richard G. Weinberger et al. to Mark Cooper, Pt Lot A Parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, $525,000

Carl D. Bailey Jr et al. to Carlena Jo Austin, Parcel Second Street East, Kyle District, $178,600

James Brook Treacy to CNS Management LLC, Pt Lots 19-20 Block 18, Kyle District, $80,000

William R. Edwards et al. to CSP Properties LLC, Lot 97 Pt Lot 98, Gideon District, $30,000

Weston James Robarts et al. to Roru Investments LLC, Lot 23, Gideon District, $160,000

Brenton Tyler Eastman et al to Michell Darren Helvey, Lot 48, Gideon District, $110,000

Galway Holdings LLC et al to James M Lundy et al, Pt Lot 11 Block 70, Kyle District, $65,000

Bradford C. Lemley to Rajaa Samter, Lot 36, Gideon District, $52,000

Robin Daniels Turnbull et al to Tiffany Adkins et al, Lot 49 Part Lot 48, Gideon District, $155,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you