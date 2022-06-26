Third Avenue Realty Corp to Tire Shop Properties LLC, 2 Parcels Lot 13 Block 213, Gideon District, $550,000
Paving Solutions LLC et al. to B&B Holdings LLC, Blk 133 Lt 2-4 Virginia Ave West, Kyle District, $100
Mandi Krystal Hurley et al. to Mandi Krystal Hurley, Lot 18 Block 4 Williams Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Devon Keith Hale et al. to Devon Keith Hale et al., Lot 17 Part Lot 18, Kyle District, no consideration
Appalachian Transportation and Technology Institute Foundation INC to OODA LLC, Lots 6-7 Block 140, Gideon District, no consideration
Nancy Paula Stroz to Michael Scott Cunningham et al., Lot 1256, Gideon District, no consideration
Megan Elizabeth Muth et al. to Peter F. Muth, Lot 9, Kyle District, no consideration
Peter F. Muth to Henry L. Culvyhouse, Lot 9, Kyle District, $79,000
Tyler Eastman et al. to Jeremiah Hammett, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 37 City of Huntington, Kyle District, $85,000
Joan Stephens et al. to Tammy Bailey, Pt Lot 3 Block 4, Huntington Guyandotte District, $34,000
Dana Sharma to Surendra M. Sharma et al., Unit No 207 The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon District, $150,000
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Frank Basenback, Lot 2, Gideon District, $15,000
Ronald J. Caviani Jr et al. to Aaron J. Caviani et al., Lot 63, Gideon District, no consideration
City of Huntington to Martin Steel Inc. et al., parcel 16th Street West, Kyle District, no consideration
Loftis Rental Property LLC et al. to Joseph Lucas et al., Pt Block 328 City of Huntington, Gideon District, $51,000
Morteza Sabounchi to Joe Spicer, Lot 5, Kyle District, $59,000
Ricky L. McComas et al. to Clinton C. Burch et al., Pt Lots 3-4 Block 58, Kyle District, $249,900
Sherri MacDonald et al. to Sherri MacDonald et al., Lot 7, Kyle District, no consideration
Ohio Valley Development Corporation to Huntington Children’s Museum Inc., Lots 22-30 Block 133 Central City, Kyle District, $360,000
Patricia L Murphy to Connie Murphy et al., Lots 42-43, Gideon District, no consideration
David Alston to Danny Toth et al., parcel Sarah J & Martha H. Johnston Estate Central City, Kyle District, $124,000
Brunetti Investment Group LLC to R&H Holdings LLC, Lot X, Kyle District, $75,000
Charles HoudySchell et al. to Jacob Clark, Part Lots 82-83 South Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $83,600
Alexander D. Jones to Mark Schutte et al., Part Lot 6 Block 103, Gideon District, $156,500
Levi M. Durfee et al. to Emily R. Egnatoff, Parcel N Queens Ct, Gideon District, $167,000
Dana Renee Bland et al. to Dona K. Gothard, Lot E Part Lot D, Gideon District, no consideration
Dona K. Gothard to David Scott Dunfee, Lot E Part Lot D, Gideon District, no consideration
Rachel L. Carder et al. to DTG Property 004 LLC, Lot 12 Block A, Gideon District, $10,000
Jerry Cremeans to James D Workman et al., Lot F Parcel, Gideon District, $120,000
Robert C Clay et al. to Beverage Properties LLC, Lots 11-12 Pt Lots 13-14 Block 155, Gideon District, $835,000
Jay Folse to William Dempsey, Blk 1 Lt 22, Gideon District, $3,000
Jay Folse to Incognito Traders LLC, Blk 317 Pt Lt 83, Gideon District, $4,100
Kimberly Amos et al. to Nashetts Investment Properties LLC, Lot 22 Pt Lot 21 Block 67 Central City, Kyle District, $18,250
Stacy A. White et al. to Katelyn R Bias, Lot 3 Block 251, Gideon District, $129,000
Richard G. Weinberger et al. to Mark Cooper, Pt Lot A Parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, $525,000
Carl D. Bailey Jr et al. to Carlena Jo Austin, Parcel Second Street East, Kyle District, $178,600
James Brook Treacy to CNS Management LLC, Pt Lots 19-20 Block 18, Kyle District, $80,000
William R. Edwards et al. to CSP Properties LLC, Lot 97 Pt Lot 98, Gideon District, $30,000
Weston James Robarts et al. to Roru Investments LLC, Lot 23, Gideon District, $160,000
Brenton Tyler Eastman et al to Michell Darren Helvey, Lot 48, Gideon District, $110,000
Galway Holdings LLC et al to James M Lundy et al, Pt Lot 11 Block 70, Kyle District, $65,000
Bradford C. Lemley to Rajaa Samter, Lot 36, Gideon District, $52,000
Robin Daniels Turnbull et al to Tiffany Adkins et al, Lot 49 Part Lot 48, Gideon District, $155,000