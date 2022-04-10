Joshua Matthew Garnes et al. to iHeartMedia + Entertainment Inc. et al., Lot 18 Part Lots 16-17 Block 15 Fourth Ave, Gideon District, $1,000
City of Huntington Cabell and Wayne counties to Rubberlite Inc., 0.046 acre, Gideon District, no consideration
Andrew Daniels et al. to Ezekiel Esparza, Lots 22-24, Gideon District, $95,000
Redesigned Real Estate LLC to Wane Blue REI LLC, Lot 161, Gideon District, $67,000
Premier Properties et al. to Arora Development Group LLC, Unit 101 The Ninth Street Flats, Gideon District, $250,000
Aleetra C. Williams et al. to Aleetra C. Williams, Lot 11 Block A Washington Place, Gideon District, no consideration
Neal F. Harper et al. to Duchess Investments LLC, Lot 2 Plat 5, Gideon District, $164,565
Sandra Kay McDonald et al. to Eric Stephens et al., 0.682 acre Ethan Way, Huntington Guyandotte District, $40,000
Seneca Trustees et al. to Gateway Mortgage, Part Lots 1-2 Block 133, Gideon District, $46,550
Mitchell Darren Helvey et al. to Blake A. Moore, Lot 24, Huntington Guyandotte District, $83,000
Bobbie Jean Webb et al. to Emily A. Dennison, Lot F, Kyle District, $120,000
Kane A. Maiers et al. to Joseph Rawlinson, Lot T Block 52, Kyle District, $245,000
Premier Properties et al. to Joseph Turocy, Unit 301 The Renaissance Building Condominium, Gideon District, $449,000
Joseph Turocy to Maria Eugenia Achurra Gonzales, Unit 301 The Renaissance Building Condominium, Gideon District, no consideration
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Lot 71, Gideon District, no consideration
Shawn P Pye et al. to Fat Rose Rentals LLC, Lot 13 Block 29 Woodside Place, Kyle District, $70,000
Casey Hill to George Casey Hill, 2 Parcel Lots 22-24 Block 22 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Katherine A. Hedrick to Ronnie Barrett et al., Pt Lot 1, Huntington Guyandotte District, $15,000
Sansom Enterprises Inc. to Trent Sansom, Lot 26 Block 285 City of Huntington, Gideon District, $100
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Transform Africa Inc., Blk 6 Pt Lot 295 17th St Huntington Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $30
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Transform Africa Inc., Pt Lot 5 Beech Villa 1232 17th St Huntington Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $30
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Hinson Investments, Blk 2 Lot 22, Kyle District, $1,500
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Phoebe L. Watts, Blk 60 Pt Lot M, Kyle District, $50
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Phoebe L. Watts, Blk 60 Lot P, Kyle District, $50
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Steven M. Meade, Lt 315, Gideon District, $50
G. Russell Rollyson Jr, Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Steven M. Meade, Lt 20, Gideon District, $50
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Phoebe L. Watts, Blk 2 Pt Lot 9, Huntington Gideon Corp District, Kyle District, $150
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Real Property LLC, Blk 25 Lot 1, Huntington Kyle Corp District, Kyle District, $100
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Steven M. Meade, Blk 320 Lot 12 Huntington Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $100
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Real Property LLC, Blk 111 Pt Lot 13-14 Huntington Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $100
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Transform Africa Inc., Lot 2 Huntington Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $30
Robert S. Morgan et al. to Melissa J. Hargis et al., Lot G Block 32, Kyle District, no consideration
Eric G. Wolfe to Ethan Miller, Lot 2 Duneden, Gideon District, $132,100
Paul J. Belcher et al. to Grant Oxley et al., Lot 208 Part Lots 207 209, Arlington, Gideon Disrtrict, $210,000
Regan F. Jennings et al. to Joshua Alexander Conley, Parcel, Gideon District, $53,000
James E. Lacy et al. to WJ Maier Storage Company, Pt Block 171, Gideon District, $22,500
Mahal Properties LLC to Clark Trainor et al., 3 Parcels, Kyle District, $280,000
Sandra K. McDonald et al. to Robert Allender et al., 3 parcels, Gideon District, $147,000
Teresa Loudermilk to Candice Yvonne Brewer et al., Pt Lot 11 Chapman Lots, Kyle District, No consideration
Harold Ray Henson Jr. et al. to Tri Angle LLC, Lot 94, Gideon District, $140,000
Gar Stanley et al. to Albert Odell Cremeans, Lot 2 Block 25 Cole and Crane Plat Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $21,400
Carl Bailey to Breeze Properties LLC, Pt Lot 8 Block 13, Kyle District, $70,000
Kanode Court LLC to Laco Development LLC, Lot 24, Gideon District, $75,000
James Roberts to Jessica Kern Huff, Lot 72, Gideon District, $48,500
Joseph L. Chinn et al. to Bird Aspen Mercedes, Lot 20, Gideon District, $70,200
Paul E. Hazinski to Gregory L. Carrico et al., Lot 200, Kyle District, $11,000
Patsy Michelle Butler to Shean Properties LLC, Part Lots 45-46, Gideon District, $10,364.51
Castle 2020 LLC to Brooke Anthony Edwards, Parcel Johnstown Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, $16,900
Amira C. Evans to Walton Properties LLC, Lot 12 Block 4 Plat 1 Williams Addition, Kyle Addition, $50,000
Judith L. Gaynor to Gregory R. Gaynor, Lot 15 Block 22 Cole and Crane Plat Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Bonnie Neville et al. to Sara M. Miller, Parcel Holswade Park, Gideon District, $185,000
Geneva Ann Adams to Alicia Adams McQuain, Lot 590 Part Lot 591 Arlington, Gideon District, no consideration
Michael Ming Cheng to S&S Real Estate LLC, Lot 19 Part Lot 20 Block 91, Kyle District, $189,000
Steven M. Meade to Chris Ortiz-Velez, Lot 315, Gideon District, $4,000
Garland D. Buckley et al. to Belinda Pleasants, Lot 11 Block 2 Emmons Avenue Riverview Addition, Gideon District, $12,500
Santos M. Ventura et al. to Darla K. Stowe, Part Lots 19-21, Gideon District, $49,000
Santos M. Ventura et al. to Darla K. Stowe, Lot 22 Highland Court Addition, Gideon District, $49,000
Roger Johnson to Leon K. Oxley, 0.41 acre Glenwood Terrace, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Yvonne Holt, 0.41 acre Glenwood Terrace, Gideon District, no consideration
Paul Ward et al. to Daniel Patrick Burnett, Lot 22 Gillette Addition, Gideon District, $30,000
Gary Edward Ward et al. to Jason Michael Costanza, Lot 20-21 Block F, Gideon District, $37,000
Patti J. Hicks to Peggy Lee Adkins et al., Part Lots 8-9 Block 13 6th Avenue, Kyle District, no consideration
Kristian Gregory Conway to William O’Toole, Lot 24 Block 238, Gideon District, $121,500
Aaron Jarvis et al. to Jeani C. Thomas, Lot 2 Block 13 Plat No 1, Huntington Guyandotte District, $52,000
Larry E. Monk et al. to Frank Zavodsky et al., Lot 2 JN Anderson Addition, Gideon District, $67,500
Cabell Hotel Company LLC et al. to Diamond Hospitality LLC, Part Lot 1 Kinetic Park, Huntington Guyandotte District, $4,900,000
Nicholas B. Oten to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, Part Lots 10-11 Brownrigg Farm, Gideon District, no consideration
Toorak Capital Partners LLC to AT Investments LLC, 4 parcels, Gideon District, no consideration
Toorak Capital Partners LLC to AT Investments LLC, 7 parcels, Gideon District, Barboursville District, Huntington Guyandotte District, $535,000
James G. Perry et al. to Randolph Carroll Byrom, Lot 30, Kyle District, $6,000
Garreth Hevener et al. to Pete Early, Lot 97 Block 264, Gideon District, $4,000
Gene R. Weekley Jr. et al. to Florin Sorin Tambaliuc et al., Part Lot 2 Block 134, Gideon District, $45,000
Herbert Inscoe et al. to Lykins Enterprises LLC, Lot 25 Block 280 Parkview Addition, Gideon District, $50,000
Montana Sky LLC to Kathy Roque et al., 40x200 19th Street W, Huntington Guyandotte District, $8,000
Volusia Ventures LLC to Jacob Ray Loftis, Blk K Part Lot 26, Gideon District, $12,000
M Edward Cunningham II et al. to Dwight C. Jorge et al., Lot T Block 49, Kyle District, $259,000
Philip S. Nelson et al. to Philip Almeida, 15.62 acres Parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, $145,000
Philip Almeida to Philip Almeida et al., 15.62 acres parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
C&B Capital LLC et al. to SCM Holding LLC, Part Lots 1-3 Block 100, Gideon District, $143,000
Sandra K. McDonald et al. to Cherie Mittal Bharti Payal et al., Lot 524 Part Lots 523 525, Gideon District, $180,000
Steve Hensley et al. to Ronnie Barrett et al., Part Lot 2 Parcel 693 square feet Crossroads Addition Part Lot 10 Youngs Court Grandview Heights Section 1, Gideon District, $15,000
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri State Inc. to Semone Weathers, Lot 10, Gideon District, no consideration
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Patricia Tackett, Lot 29, Gideon District, no consideration
Melissa D. Ferguson to Mary P. Dawson, Lots 3-4 Block 149 Central City, Kyle District, $164,000
Fox Jr Development Inc. to East Coast Properties Management Group LLC, Tracts A-B Mason Ave, Kyle District, $133,447.50
James A. Duckworth II et al. to Christian Taylor, Lot K Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $148,500
Rhonda L. Short to Robert H. Ellison et al., Part Lot 66 Navajo Trail Section Three, Huntington Guyandotte District, $205,000
Montana Sky LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Blk 45 Part Lot 11, Kyle District, no consideration
Thomas Gary Keith Smith et al. to April B. Ray et al., Lot 21 Part Lots 20 22, Gideon District, $55,000
Anna Grace Workman to Lawrence L. Ronk Sr., Lot 13 Block 6 Midway Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
St. James Condominium Association INC to Gary Ogilvie et al., Unit 403, Gideon District, $35,000
Teresa Sarver et al. to Peter J. Frautschy, Part Lot 27 Block 24, Kyle District, $53,000
William Mercadante to Toney R. Atkins, Part Lot 12, Huntington Guyandotte District, $26647.50
Philadelphia Church of United Baptist of Huntington WV to Christopher S. Stephens, Lots 1-2 Block 120, Kyle District, no consideration
Real Property LLC to Nicholas J. Bowen et al., Lot 9 Block M, Gideon District, $1,900
Christopher A. Boyer to David Christian Boyer, Part Lots 22-23 Block 3, Kyle District, no consideration
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al. to Midfirst Bank, Lots 83-84, Gideon District, $47,530
Scott Michael Corso et al. to SCM Holding LLC, Lot 15-17 Leeward Avenue, Gideon District, no consideration
Citation Investments Inc. to Amerco Real Estate Company, Lot 6 Block 74, Kyle District, $85,000
Marion Ward to Shawn Woods et al., Lot 15 Block 16 Azel Meadows Addition, Kyle District, $102,000
JT Properties LLC et al. to James P. May et al., Part Lots 12-13 Block 77, Kyle District, $94,000
D. Patrick Tudor to Twodoor Properties LLC, Part Lots 9-10 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
Allen Kaplan et al. to Olivia Shae Bowen, Lot 14 Part Lots 13 15 Block 49 Central City, Kyle District, $58,000
Marie Lewis to Herbert Wallace Rowe, Part Lots 1-3 Block 20, Kyle District, $47,000
Jeffrey L. Leaberry et al. to Jeffrey H. Biederman et al., 0.82 acre Sunset Drive, Kyle District, $100,000
DSV SPV1 LLC to Go America LLC, Part Lot 29, Gideon District, $67,156.63
Ashley Renee McComas et al. to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc., Lot 45 Block 2, Gideon District, $65,000
Donnell D. Reed et al. to Reed Rentals LLC, Lot 50, Gideon District, no consideration