David Anthony Dennis et al., to Matthew Ryan Shropshire, lot 29, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $117,500
Citimortgage Inc. to Mohammed Ghaleb et al., lot 65, Enslow Park Place, Gideon, $19,500
Carol Joye Richardson et al., to Joseph Allen Flora et al., lot 12, Cole and Crane Plat, Altizer Place, Guyandotte, $69,900
Brian W. Ball to Brendan Lawrence et al., pt lots 13-14, Kyle, $96,950
Stephanie Dabbs to Keith Dabbs, lots 56-58, Freeman Ests 1.742 acres, Kyle, no consideration
William G. Jones et al., to Kevin M. Workman, lot 23, Kyle, $74,250
Ray L. Hampton II et al., to Raymond Lee Hampton, pt lot 11, Kyle, no consideration
OC Properties LLC et al., to TH Properties LLC, lot 3 pt lot 2, Neel Realty Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration
Rebecca S. Mundy et al., to Tyler J. Gatrell et al., lot 17, Belford Extension, Kyle, $265,000
David Michael Stewart et al., to Amy Kathleen Sullivan, two parcels pt lot 21, Southland Addition, Gideon, $20,000
Montana Sky LLC to Anthony Lawrence Burnside Jr. et al., lot 180, Gideon, $4,000
James W. Fraley Jr. et al., to Chari L. Harmon et al., lot 65, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Gideon, $79,900
Paul J. Prunty et al., to Clyde E. Cooper III et al., lot 12, CW Cammack Subdivision, Gideon, $16,000