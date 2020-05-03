Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Cory Hannon, pt lots 1-4, Gideon, $2,500

Barbara Jean Smith to Daniel L. Johnson et al., parcel, Gideon, no consideration

Danny C. Clarke et al. to Deborah Clarke Holland, lot 34-35, Norwood Subdivision, Gideon, $30,000

Jacqueline Agesa et al. to Debra M. Johnson et al., unit no 206, The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon, no consideration

William McClung et al. to Desiree C. Sibera, lots 25-26, Duneden, Gideon, $149,900

James Billheimer to Franklin Murphy Sr. et al., lot 23 pt lots 22 and 24, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $168,000

Candice Whitney to James W. Johnson et al., lot 693 pt lots 694 692 691, Arlington Addition, Gideon, $90,000

Jane E. Hess et al. to Nicole E. Hale, lot F pt lot G, Holswade Park, Gideon, $133,000

Danny Frost to Richard Kover Reed, lot 125, Beverly Hills, Gideon, no consideration

Donna Lee Wintz et al. to SNB Holdings LLC, pt lots 1-2, Gideon, $10,000

Theresa Susan Rapp et al. to Steven I. McBride et al., lot 288, Ricketts Place, Fairfax Court, Gideon, $167,000

Emilie C. Herrald to Ashley B. Peach, parcel B and interest to common areas, Gallerie East, Huntington Guyandotte, $80,000

Ralph E. Bailey to Dale Lynn Bailey, lots 7-8, Morris Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Jason Frazier to Glen C. Frazier et al., lot no. 190 and 2 parcels, Ridgewood, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Joan Gail Melton Danner et al. to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity INC, pt lots 7-11 parcel B, Altizer Addition, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Keith Vinton to James R. Sturm, lot 11, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte, $85,000

Jeanne Ann D. Boggs to Matthew W. Smith, lot 111, Roland Park, Huntington Guyandotte, $500

David L. Ritchey to Heather N. Pugh et al., Woodside Place, Kyle, $100,000

Jettie C. Maddix to Jettie C. Maddix et al., lot 4, Anita Subdivision, Kyle, $1.00

Huntington WV Habitat for Humanity INC to Marie Patterson, lots 7-8, Kyle, no consideration

Matthew Hensley et al. to Rachelle E. Dorris et al., lot 5, Azel Meadows Addition, Kyle, $165,750

John Frederick Hiner et al. to Vanessa K. Melba, pt lot 13-14,Kyle, $89,900

Heather F. Pack et al. to Yosef Finton, two parcels lots 21-23, WM Meredith Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Bank of New York Mellon et al. to 2019 Castle LLC, lot 16, Bungalow Addition, Gideon, $4,250

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Federal National Mortgage Association et al., lot 39, Park View Addition, Gideon, no consideration

John H. Persun Jr. et al. to John Charles York Jr., 2 parcels, Gideon, $40,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Katelyn Holley, lot 56 and pt lot 55, The Uplands, Gideon, no consideration

Marjorie Kathryn Jones et al. to Kimberly J. Stewart, lot 79 and pt lot 78, Boulevard Place, Gideon, $55,000

Marcus A. Clinton to Marcus A. Clinton et al., lot 20, Duneden, Gideon, no consideration

J. Patrick Jones et al. to Matthew Clayton et al., parcel, Gideon, $15,000

J. Patrick Jones et al. to Matthew Clayton et al., parcel and right of way and easement, Gideon, $16,000

Thomas E. Christian Jr. et al. to Palace Properties LLC, lot 11, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon, $30,000

American Pride Properties LLC et al. to Stark Investments LLC, pt lot 13, Gideon, $17,000

Fannie May et al. to William Balser, pt block 327, Gideon, no consideration

Field of Dreams Properties LLC et al. to Chase B. McWhorter, pt lot 26, Cunningham and Davis Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, $90,000

Nicholas G. Smith to Ariel V. Smith, lot L, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Gay Leonette Jackson et al. to Custom Services Industries LLC, lot 3 and pt lot 4, Kyle, no consideration

Sutherland Properties of Tennessee LLC et al. to Custom Services Industries LLC, pt lots 6-10 and pt lots 3-5, Kyle, $125,000

Jenny M. Koslow et al. to Federal National Mortgage Association, lot 3, Woodside Place, Kyle, no consideration

