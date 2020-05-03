Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Cory Hannon, pt lots 1-4, Gideon, $2,500
Barbara Jean Smith to Daniel L. Johnson et al., parcel, Gideon, no consideration
Danny C. Clarke et al. to Deborah Clarke Holland, lot 34-35, Norwood Subdivision, Gideon, $30,000
Jacqueline Agesa et al. to Debra M. Johnson et al., unit no 206, The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon, no consideration
William McClung et al. to Desiree C. Sibera, lots 25-26, Duneden, Gideon, $149,900
James Billheimer to Franklin Murphy Sr. et al., lot 23 pt lots 22 and 24, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $168,000
Candice Whitney to James W. Johnson et al., lot 693 pt lots 694 692 691, Arlington Addition, Gideon, $90,000
Jane E. Hess et al. to Nicole E. Hale, lot F pt lot G, Holswade Park, Gideon, $133,000
Danny Frost to Richard Kover Reed, lot 125, Beverly Hills, Gideon, no consideration
Donna Lee Wintz et al. to SNB Holdings LLC, pt lots 1-2, Gideon, $10,000
Theresa Susan Rapp et al. to Steven I. McBride et al., lot 288, Ricketts Place, Fairfax Court, Gideon, $167,000
Emilie C. Herrald to Ashley B. Peach, parcel B and interest to common areas, Gallerie East, Huntington Guyandotte, $80,000
Ralph E. Bailey to Dale Lynn Bailey, lots 7-8, Morris Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Jason Frazier to Glen C. Frazier et al., lot no. 190 and 2 parcels, Ridgewood, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Joan Gail Melton Danner et al. to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity INC, pt lots 7-11 parcel B, Altizer Addition, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Keith Vinton to James R. Sturm, lot 11, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte, $85,000
Jeanne Ann D. Boggs to Matthew W. Smith, lot 111, Roland Park, Huntington Guyandotte, $500
David L. Ritchey to Heather N. Pugh et al., Woodside Place, Kyle, $100,000
Jettie C. Maddix to Jettie C. Maddix et al., lot 4, Anita Subdivision, Kyle, $1.00
Huntington WV Habitat for Humanity INC to Marie Patterson, lots 7-8, Kyle, no consideration
Matthew Hensley et al. to Rachelle E. Dorris et al., lot 5, Azel Meadows Addition, Kyle, $165,750
John Frederick Hiner et al. to Vanessa K. Melba, pt lot 13-14,Kyle, $89,900
Heather F. Pack et al. to Yosef Finton, two parcels lots 21-23, WM Meredith Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration
Bank of New York Mellon et al. to 2019 Castle LLC, lot 16, Bungalow Addition, Gideon, $4,250
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Federal National Mortgage Association et al., lot 39, Park View Addition, Gideon, no consideration
John H. Persun Jr. et al. to John Charles York Jr., 2 parcels, Gideon, $40,000
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Katelyn Holley, lot 56 and pt lot 55, The Uplands, Gideon, no consideration
Marjorie Kathryn Jones et al. to Kimberly J. Stewart, lot 79 and pt lot 78, Boulevard Place, Gideon, $55,000
Marcus A. Clinton to Marcus A. Clinton et al., lot 20, Duneden, Gideon, no consideration
J. Patrick Jones et al. to Matthew Clayton et al., parcel, Gideon, $15,000
J. Patrick Jones et al. to Matthew Clayton et al., parcel and right of way and easement, Gideon, $16,000
Thomas E. Christian Jr. et al. to Palace Properties LLC, lot 11, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon, $30,000
American Pride Properties LLC et al. to Stark Investments LLC, pt lot 13, Gideon, $17,000
Fannie May et al. to William Balser, pt block 327, Gideon, no consideration
Field of Dreams Properties LLC et al. to Chase B. McWhorter, pt lot 26, Cunningham and Davis Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, $90,000
Nicholas G. Smith to Ariel V. Smith, lot L, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration
Gay Leonette Jackson et al. to Custom Services Industries LLC, lot 3 and pt lot 4, Kyle, no consideration
Sutherland Properties of Tennessee LLC et al. to Custom Services Industries LLC, pt lots 6-10 and pt lots 3-5, Kyle, $125,000
Jenny M. Koslow et al. to Federal National Mortgage Association, lot 3, Woodside Place, Kyle, no consideration