Jason S. Hicks to Adam H. Young et al, Lot 5 Part Lot 6 Block 134, Huntington, $243,000

Andrew Ford Veitch et al to Recovered Solutions of Huntington INC, Part Lots 1-2 Chaffin and Doolittles Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Andrew Ford Veitech et al to Recovered Solutions of Huntington INC, Lot 7 Block 1, South Side Addition, Huntington, no consideration

Andrew Ford Veitech et al to Recovered Solutions of Huntington INC, lot 6 block 1, South Side Addition, Huntington, no consideration

Andrew Ford Veitech et al to Recovered Solutions of Huntington INC, lot 9 part block 353, CW Cammack, Huntington, no consideration

Jeffrey Porter et al to Samuel Elwood May Jr. et al, part lots 254-256, Arlington, Huntington, no consideration

Robert A. Hayes et al to Shane Mackenzie Kellar, lot 204 part lots 203 and 205, Beverly Hills, Huntington, $125,000

Jordan Sheets to Timothy Dale McCarty Jr., lot 50 block 278, Parkview Subdivision, Huntington, $62,000

Susan E. Terry et al to Ira Earls, lot 2 block 8, Altizer Place, Huntington-Guyandotte, no consideration

Sally B. Oxley to Mary Beth Hogan et al, 6,600 square feet and lot 13, Chancellor Hills, Huntington, $305,000

Fairhaven Realco LLC et al to CTR Partnership LP, part lots H and I, Sarah J & Martha H Johnson Estate Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Wells Fargo Bank to Joshua Matthew Garnes, part lot 15 block 15, Kyle, $18,605

Billie Jeanne Brooks et al to Kate M. Flatley et al, parcel, Kyle, $104,000

Linda Stafford et al to Kendall Clendenen et al, lot 28 block 79, Huntington, $5,000

Dean C. Dickson et al to Mark E. Stallings et al, part lots 13-14 block 49 parcel, Belford Subdivision, Huntington, $215,000

