Elemental Resources LLC et. al., to Josh Maurice Brunetti, lot 29 part lot 27-28, Bufford Addition Norway Ave., Huntington Gideon, $17,000

Amy Kelly et. al. to Lanie Childers, 7.59 feet of lot 188 all lot 189 part lot 190, Arlington, Huntington, $110,000

Jeffrey A. Davis et. al., to Ronald L. Blankenship et. al., part lots 8-9 block 149, Huntington, $60,000

Ronald L. McNealy to Ronald L. McNealy et. al., ½ of 30x100 feet, Huntington, no consideration

Justin Sims to Taylor E. Wolfe et. al., lot 4, John East Locust Street Subdivision, Huntington, $122,000

Justin Sims to Taylor E. Wolfe et. al., parcel, Locust St., Gideon, no consideration

Bryan Keith Simpkins et. al., to Bank of New York Mellon et. al., lot 16 block A, Bungalow Addition, Gideon, $16,970.22

Tony Dang to Field of Dreams Properties LLC, part lot 26 block 5, Cunningham and Davis Subdivision, Altizer Place, Huntington, $36,500

Sheila L. Burcham et. al., to Joyce Stevens, 17/100 acre 2 parcels, Westview Addition, Huntington-Guyandotte, $17,500

Seneca Ridge Townhomes LLC et. al., to Michael D. Alexander, lot 20 building 5, Seneca Ridge Townhomes, Huntington-Guyandotte, $149,900

Thomas M. Belcher to Alexis C. Jackson et. al., lot 15 easterly 13 feet of lot 14 block 47, Croft Subdivision, Huntington, $12,500

Caroline L. Rappold to Charles William Rappold et. al., lot 7 block 23, Belford Extension, Huntington, no consideration

Harvey Unger et. al., to Federal National Mortgage Association, lot 4 part lot 9, Burnie Mannons Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.