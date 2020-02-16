Juanita Rowe to Anita Louise Rowe, Lots 1-2, Bias Subdivision, Lombardy Addition, Huntington, no consideration

John Dylan Davis to Billie Joseph Crookshanks, Lot 1, South Walnut Hills Addition, Huntington, $47,000

Deborah Gail Thacker et al. to Charity Bird, Lot 104, East Highlawn Addition, Huntington, $20,000

Alyssa Michelle Cline to Charles C. Cline et al., Lot 6 Block 251, A Bunch Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

First State Bank to Coopers Class Service LLC, Lots 7-8 and 2 parcels, Guyandotte, $275,000

Hinson Investments LLC to Gary Hester, Lot 4 Block 351, C H Bias Subdivision, Huntington, $10,000

Franklin Pierson et al. to Gregory Austin Rooper, Lot 161, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon, $102,500

Elizabeth Kelly Mott et al. to Heather R. Oliver et al., Lots 44-45 Section 4, Enslow Park, Gideon, $76,350

Kathleen E. Lotspeich et al. to Jake Larry Kyle Farley, Pt Lots 25-26, Section 6, Enslow Park, Huntington, $74,000

Valerie H. Phipps to James Phipps Jr. et al., Lot 116, Holswade Park, Huntington, $200,000

Montana Sky LLC to Jan Properties, Blk 205 Pt Lt 13-14, Gideon, $12,000

Phoebe Watts to Joshua James Ray Fugate, Part Lot 6, Matthews Addition, Block 228, Gideon, $3,000

Anita Louise Rowe et al. to Juanita Rowe, Lots 1-2, Bias Subdivision, Lombardy Addition, Huntington, no consideration

W Property Management LLC to KK Housing LLC, Lot 12 Block 180, Addition No 1, Huntington, $20,000

M. Thomas Bradley et al. to Marshall University Board of Governors, Lot 16 Part Lot 15, Southside Home Sites Subdivision, Huntington, $225,000

University Rentals LLC to Molly K. Paxton, Lot 3 Block 3, Riverview, Huntington, $63,500

Seneca Trustees INC et al. to Mortgage Assets Management LLC, Pt Lot 8and use of alley Block 102, Huntington, $21,000

Haiyang Chen et al. to Nagarjuna Nagisetty et al., Unit 107, The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon, $132,500

Keith D. Conkle to Sandra K. Morris et al., Pt Lot 34 Block 249, Gideon, $85,000

