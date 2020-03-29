City National Bank of WV to Stacy Rudd, pt lot 11 pt lot 12, Gideon, $37,000

Marvin Nicely to Tammy D. Maynard et al., lot 5, Southland Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Delephena Keesee et al. to Valley Health Systems INC, lot 15, Holderby Addition, Gideon, $30,000

Ira Scarberry et al. to William M. Balser, parcel, Guyandotte, Gideon, $5,500

Barbara A. Walton et al. to Bruce Chew et al., pt lot 148, Roland Park, Huntington Guyandotte, $60,972

Kristin M. Sinning to John E. Pauley et al., lot 15, Seneca Ridge Townhomes, Huntington Guyandotte, $160,000

John Wyrick et al. to Steven B. Johnson et al., lot 1, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte, $20,000

Richard C. Hodge et al. to David O. Jones, lot 28, Greenbrier Heights, Kyle, $192,500

Margaret Madden et al. to Deborah Moore, lot 21-22, Fairhome Addition, Kyle, no consideration

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al. to Duane Jackson, lot 23, Elmhurst, Kyle, no consideration

Wayne Hanshaw to James Paul Ryan Fox, pt lot 25, Neel Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, $25,000

Laura Wiley to Joseph Stanley Wiley, lot 4 pt lot 2, Lincoln Place, Kyle, $104,000

Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Ladds Property LLC, lots 3-4, Cammack Sales Company Subdivision, Kyle, $5,000

Desco Federal Credit Union to Laplante Properties Opportunities LLC, pt lots 5-6, Kyle, $127,500

Joshua A. Honaker to Lorelei Ward, lots 29 and 83, Marcum Addition, Kyle, $51,000

Elizabeth Gillette et al. to Alexander Parlock, lot 1, Clyde Roach Subdivision, Gideon, $3,000

Dwayne J. Adkins et al. to Charles P. Hollanbaugh, lot 4, Bowman Realty Company Subdivision, Gideon, $35,000

City National Bank et al. to City National Bank et al., lot 72, Enslow Park Place, Gideon, no consideration

Patsy L. Mousel et al. to Danny A. Vance et al., lot 84, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Gideon, $56,000

Brenda Jean Frazier et al. to Jane Julian, parcel, Gallaherville, Gideon, $24,000

John F. Brook et al. to John J. Hovey et al., two parcels lots 6-7, Holswade Park, Gideon, $260,000

Erica N. Earwood to JTH Rentals LLC, lot 33 and westerly ten feet of lot 32, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon, $170,000

Andrew Clark et al. to Kenneth Lawhon et al., lot 171, East Highlawn, Gideon, $8,000

Michael J. Simpson et al. to Michael J. Simpson, lots 7-9, Southland Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Ronald Adkins to Ralph Wood, lot 45, Park View Addition, Gideon, $12,000

Kristopher M. Clifford et al. to Randall A. Clifford et al., pt lots 24-25, Dunleith Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Carolyn S. Eling to Robert Paul Eling, lot 41, Smith Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Nancy Anne Weider et al. to Shane Andrew Hufford et al., lot 25, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Gideon, $110,000

Michael Zuliani II to William Joseph Chappelle et al., lot 32, Enslow Park Place, Gideon, $120,000

George Wayne Auxier et al. to Anthony A. Howard et al., lot 21 pt lot 22, Cunningham and Davis Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte, $88,000

Mary Lou Pennington to Erin M. Mills et al., lot 6, G Roland Park, Huntington Guyandotte, $75,500

Evelyn M. Chinn et al. to Evelyn M. Chinn, part block 32, Adams Avenue, Kyle, no consideration

Evelyn M. Chinn et al. to Lucian L. Chinn III, southerly part of lots 1-2, Adams Avenue, Kyle, no consideration

Evelyn M. Chinn et al. to Lucian L. Chinn III, lot 1, Adams Avenue, Kyle, no consideration

Kathy Roque et al. to Melissa Jean McFeely Samples, lot Q, R&I Co., Kyle, no consideration

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.