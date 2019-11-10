Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Taylor E. Turner et al., lot 74, Emmons Court, Gideon, $19,900
Ankrom Properties LLC et al. to Tiskelwah Group LLC, parcel, Gideon, $35,000
Thomas E. Thomas et al. to Timothy G. Bryan et al., lot 137, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Huntington, $188,000
Michael E. Zuliani II to Tyler Hutchison et al., parcel, Teubert Addition, Huntington, $370,000
Claudia C. Fetter et al. to Yingnyu Gao, lot 20, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Huntington, $40,000
Timothy R. Hensley to Cathleen Berkley Hensley Campbell, lot 40, Vintondale, Huntington, no consideration
Michael W. Frazier et al. to Phillip A. Jones et al., lot 41, Chancellor Hills, Huntington, $160,000
Mary Ruth Black et al. to Tabitha Michelle Nottingham, lot 31 block A, Southland, Huntington, no consideration
Michael J. Reed to Veronica May Frazier, lot 49, Westview, Huntington, $45,000
Pill & Pill PLLC et al. to WV Housing Development Fund, lot 5, Greenridge Heights, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Vans Handiman Services LLC et al. to Gregory A. Truitt, lot 4, Flora Court Subdivision, Kyle, $15,500
Valley Group Property LLC et al. to Adam C. Booth, lot 18 block 63, Trenear 1021, Kyle, $200
ARG Be23Prop02 LLC et al. to AFN Absprop001 LLC, Lots 21-28 inclusive and easment block 67, Kyle, $2,210,000
Charles W. Cammack Children’s Center Inc. et al. to Charles W. Cammack Children’s Center Inc., West 6th Avenue, Kyle, no consideration
Joe C. Midkiff to Deborah C. Midkiff, part lots 8-9 block 62, Kyle, no consideration
Ricky Marvins Romans et al. to Ricky Marvin Romans, part lots 9-10 block c, Williams Addition, Kyle, no consideration
Ryan Michelle Bloss et al. to Roger T. Johnson, lot 25 block 61, John Trenear Estate, Kyle, $65,000