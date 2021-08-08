Ronnie L. Callender to Ahmadd Jay, Gideon, $52,500
Douglas J. Skaff et al to Agree Central LLC, see document for legal description, Gideon, $2,464,272
Shae Dean Strait et al to Benjamin A. Ashford et al, Lots 1-2 Block 134 in Gideon District, $185,000
Matthew Adkins to Chris Ortiz-Velez et al, Lot 12 in Gideon District, $4,0000
Delores Ann Davis to Frederick L. Davis Jr., Part of Block 4 Lombardy Addition in Gideon District, no consideration
MVB Bank INC to Joe Dar Properties LLC, Lot 11 in Gideon District, $40,000
US Bank National Association to MIJI Real Estate, Parcel in Gideon District, $32,500
Jimison and Woodard LLC to MORZ Properties LLC, Lot 2 in Gideon District, $140,000
Robert M. Dyer et al to Robert M. Dyer et al, Lot 48 Part Lot 49 in Gideon District, no consideration
Kenneth E. Summers et al to M. Turley Martine et al, Lot 9 in Gideon District, $70,000
MVB Bank INC to Thomas Turley, Lot 84 in Gideon District, $19,000
Steven P. Brown et al to Chloe Stanley, Lot 183-184 in Huntington Guyandotte District, $160,000
Jackie E. Arrowood et al to Jackie E. Arrowood et al, Lot 2-3 in Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Melvin Miller to Joshua Kyle Ramey, Lot 53 Part Lot 52, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Abby Weasenforth et al to Kimberlee Taylor Logan et al, Lot 67-68, Huntington Guyandotte District, $237,500
Skaff Family Limited Partnership et al to Agree Central LLC, Parcel 0.87 acre in Kyle District, $2,190,377
Elizabeth S. Jenkins to April Franklin et al, Lot 6, Kyle District, $95,000
A to Z Holdings LLC et al to Big Green Properties II LLC, part block 10, Kyle District, no consideration
Kelly M. Kutzavitch to Caleb W. Bowen, Lot 2 Part Lot 1, Kyle District, $103,000
Peter F. Muth et al to Meagan E. Muth, Lot 6 Part Lot 5, Kyle District, no consideration
Pamela A. Masullo to Sherrie L. Bagley, Part Lots 10-11, Kyle District, $79,000
Gary W. Stanley to Albert O. Cremeans, Part Lots 2-3, Gideon District, $125,000
Zachary R. Alderman to Brittany Rae Messer, Part Lots 274-276 and Parcel, Gideon District, $182,000
Tomi J. Weber to Carl H. Martin et al, Lot 142, Gideon District, $3,770.03
Anthony R. Clay et al to Christopher James Ray Coyle, Lot 30, Gideon District, $66,000
Myra N. Haught to Jason Ashley Haught et al, Lot 158, Gideon District, no consideration
Donna K. Watterson to Morgan Rose Watterson, 0.279 and 0.293 acre, Gideon District, no consideration
Christine U. Vo-Salisbury et al to Murad Kheetan, Lot 18, Gideon District, $260,000
J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Part Lots 131-132, Gideon District, $25,000
J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Lot 12, Gideon District, $45,000
Gdovic Enterprises LLC et al to Progress LLC, Part Lot 10, Gideon District, $60,000
Bradley S. Maynard et al to Clay P. Hinchman, Lot 19, Huntington Guyandotte District, $97,500
J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Lot 2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $27,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to Carlton Bailey Jr., Part Lot 13, Kyle District, no consideration
Loan Vallandingham to Kathleen Scott, Part Lots 18-19, Kyle District, $105,000
Jerry Scott Straub to Kyle W. Dople et al, Lot C Part Lot D, $179,000Linda D. Frampton et al to Robin Mankins et al, Unit 614-1-A, Kyle District, $99,900
Imad Jarwan to Shreeji Prabhu Realty LLC, Lots 1-4, Kyle District, $510,000
Lisa A. White et al to Aubrey Duckworth, Part Lot 185-186, Gideon District, $135,250
Whirlwind Rentals LLC to Christopher Thomas Reese, Lot 3, $65,000
Jan Frazier to Heather Figg, Parcel Lot 10, Gideon District, $15,000
Kimberly Bush to Jakob Henderson et al, Lot 9, Gideon District, $55,000
Jeanette Jenkins et al to Katherine J. Sturgeon et al, Part Lot 33, Gideon District, no consideration
Linda G. Farley et al to Linda G. Farley et al, Parcel, Gideon District, no consideration
Lay San Lim to Lissa Marcum, Unit 903, Gideon District, $139,000
Charles D. Shaw et al to Michael L. Thomas et al, Lot 1, Gideon District, $90,000
Cebert H. Price to Michael Sitler et al, Lot 205 Part Lot 204, Gideon District, $339,750
Jason Thomas Ashworth et al to Rosanna Brydie et al, Lot 324, Gideon District, $250,000
Suzanne Hurley to Scottie King, Lot 22 Part Lot 21, Gideon District, $100
William T. Myers DDS Inc. to Terrasana Real Estate Holding LLC, Part Lots 10-12, Gideon District, $500,000
Steven W. Fortner Jr. et al to Third Avenue Investments LLC, Lot 3, Gideon Distrct, $300,000
Deloris Jane Warf et al to Third Avenue Investments LLC, Lots 4-7, Gideon District, $680,000
Ana Smith et al to Tri-State Property Rentals LLC, Part Lots 78-79, Gideon District, $10,000
Jackie E. Arrowood et al to Jackie E. Arrowood et al, Lots 2-3, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Joan M. Poole to Akex Monsell et al, Part Lots B-C, Kyle District, $70,000
Ronald E. Martin II et al to Belinda Stambaugh, Lot 5, Kyle District, $12,000
Polly Ann Brown et al to Darlene A. Sapp, Part Lots 22-25, Kyle District, $58,500
Shweta Kathuria et al to Darshan Sangani, Unit 612-4-B, Khyle District, $101,000
Kerry E. Adkins et al to Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Part Lot 11, Kyle District, $50,638.46
Loretta Norman Baker et al to James Milton Hobbs, Part Lots 1-3, Kyle District, $120,000
Jamina T. Carder to Marc Subik, Unit 614-2-A, Kyle District, $86,500
Levi S. Conaway to Melissa S. Matthews et al, Part Lots N-O, Kyle District, $220,000
James H. Fankhanel et al to Michael T. Adkins, Lots 23-26, Kyle District, $33,000
Marc Subik to Rachele Subik, Unit 614-2-A, Kyle District, no consideration
Fred McCarty et al to Ronda L. Wilson et al, Lot 5, Kyle District, $70,000
MVB Bank Inc. to Sugar Properties LLC, Lots 7-10, Kyle District, $200,000
JT Properties LLC et al to Titanium Investments LLC et al, Part Lots 19-20, Kyle District, $50,000
Ryan S. Price et al to Ashley Marie Davis, Lot 274, Gideon District, $152,500
Brewer and Brewer LLC et al to Austin Pacleb, Lot 9 Part Lot 10, Gideon District, $25,025
Oneida Songer to Barbara Collins, Lot 298, Gideon District, no consideration
Bradley C. Burck to Bronwyn Harrison et al, Lot 42, Gideon District, $129,500
Anthony Scott Perry et al to Christopher Young Hesson et al, Lot 1 Parcel, Gideon District, $74,387.46
West Virginia Housing Development Fund to Dave Greider, Lot 51, Gideon District, no consideration
Betty Jo Young et al to Davis Biggs, Lot 14, Gideon District, $35,000
Stephen A. Tatman et al to Davis F. Biggs, Part Lot 14, Gideon District, $47,500
Lillian Holley et al to Edwin Holley et al, Lot 2, Gideon District, no consideration
James L. Johnson Jr. Plumbing and Heating Inc. to James L. Johnson, Lot 3, Gideon District, no consideration
Ashli Westfall to Jeffrey Faucette et al, Lot 24, Gideon District, $53,000
Jeff R. Faucette et al to Jeffrey Faucette et al, Lot 62, Gideon District, no consideration
Laura C. Kutz et al to Jevon D. Hayes, Lot 152, Gideon District, $127,000
Normal Rex Evans et al to Loftis Rental Properties LLC, Parcel, Gideon District, $9,500
Charles Wagner et al to Lori Terango, Lot 30, Gideon District, $68,500
Michael D. Frazier to Margaret Lee Dransfeld et al, Unit 306, Gideon District, $130,000
Phillip G. Nichols to Phillip G. Nichols et al, Lot 27, Gideon District, no consideration
Kim L. Hizer et al to Robert L. Matthews et al, Lot 353, Gideon District, $22,600
Sharon Marie Elkins et al to Sharon Marie Elkins et al, Part Lot 34, Gideon District, no consideration
P and S Rentals LLC et al to Thomas Schreiber, Part Lots 15-17, Gideon District, $100,000
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Walton Properties LLC, Lot 143, Gideon District, $42,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al to WVA-WO LLC, Lot 4, Gideon Distirct, no consideration
Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors to Huntington Municipal Development Authority, See Document, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James A. Ermalovich et al to James Fox, Lots 7-8, Huntington Guyandotte District, $5,000
James L. Evans to Davis F. Biggs, 0.45 acre, Kyle District, $53,900
Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Gregory Dillard, Kyle District, $25,575
Kaitlyn Adams to Michael Todd Cox, Lot 12, Kyle District, $128,000
John W. Hereford III et al to Raymond Meadows et al, Lot O, Kyle District, $20,000
Darcy Fisher to Aaron Johnson, Lot 9, Gideon District, $100
River City Properties LLC to ADJ Corp, Part Lots 21-25 Lots 26-28, Gideon District, $2,000,000
Kayla R. Cremeans to Benjamin T. Fulks et al, Lot 70, Gideon District, $139,000
Charles S. Wickline et al to Gwendolyn C. Sinning et al, Part Lots 8-9, Gideon District, $115,000
Bank of America to Jeffrey Barrett Lawson et al, Lot 15, Gideon District, $76,457
Valorie Skidmore et al to Jessica L. Pressman et al, Lot 6, Gideon District, $111,000
R and G Properties LLC et al to Laura Clay, 4,032 square feet, Gideon District, $15,000
Kathryn I. Smith et al to Martin D. Ostrander, 1,350 square feet Lots 430-431, Gideon District, no consideration
Jeffrey Faucette et al to Prestige Worldwide Global LLC, Lot 138, Gideon District, $260,000
Dwayne Lambert to Seungyop Mok, Lot 1 Part Lot 2 Lots 113-114 118-122, Gideon District, $35,000
First Priority Federal Credit Union to Thomas K. Smith, Parcel, Gideon District, $25,000
BEK Holdings LLC et al to University Rentals LLC, Lot 7, Gideon District, $57,500
Francis W. McGuire to William S. Wilson et al, Lot 15, Gideon District, $23,500
Ryan D. Hamady et al to Lindsey Marie Ray et al, Lot 97 Part Lot 102, Huntington Guyandotte District, $185,000
Barbara Shaffer to Barbara Shaffer et al, Lot 18 parcel, Kyle District, no consideration
Jeffrey L. Bloss et al to Barbara Shaffer, Lot 18 and Parcel, Kyle District, $29,000
Charles L. Finch et al to Bridget Hope Rowsey et al, Lot 1, Kyle District, $364,000
Linda Meredith to Gordan Ray Meredith Jr., Lot 22, Kyle District, no consideration
Taylor V. Carter et al to Mary C. Erdlitz, Lot 8, Kyle District, $60,000