The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ronnie L. Callender to Ahmadd Jay, Gideon, $52,500

Douglas J. Skaff et al to Agree Central LLC, see document for legal description, Gideon, $2,464,272

Shae Dean Strait et al to Benjamin A. Ashford et al, Lots 1-2 Block 134 in Gideon District, $185,000

Matthew Adkins to Chris Ortiz-Velez et al, Lot 12 in Gideon District, $4,0000

Delores Ann Davis to Frederick L. Davis Jr., Part of Block 4 Lombardy Addition in Gideon District, no consideration

MVB Bank INC to Joe Dar Properties LLC, Lot 11 in Gideon District, $40,000

US Bank National Association to MIJI Real Estate, Parcel in Gideon District, $32,500

Jimison and Woodard LLC to MORZ Properties LLC, Lot 2 in Gideon District, $140,000

Robert M. Dyer et al to Robert M. Dyer et al, Lot 48 Part Lot 49 in Gideon District, no consideration

Kenneth E. Summers et al to M. Turley Martine et al, Lot 9 in Gideon District, $70,000

MVB Bank INC to Thomas Turley, Lot 84 in Gideon District, $19,000

Steven P. Brown et al to Chloe Stanley, Lot 183-184 in Huntington Guyandotte District, $160,000

Jackie E. Arrowood et al to Jackie E. Arrowood et al, Lot 2-3 in Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

Melvin Miller to Joshua Kyle Ramey, Lot 53 Part Lot 52, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

Abby Weasenforth et al to Kimberlee Taylor Logan et al, Lot 67-68, Huntington Guyandotte District, $237,500

Skaff Family Limited Partnership et al to Agree Central LLC, Parcel 0.87 acre in Kyle District, $2,190,377

Elizabeth S. Jenkins to April Franklin et al, Lot 6, Kyle District, $95,000

A to Z Holdings LLC et al to Big Green Properties II LLC, part block 10, Kyle District, no consideration

Kelly M. Kutzavitch to Caleb W. Bowen, Lot 2 Part Lot 1, Kyle District, $103,000

Peter F. Muth et al to Meagan E. Muth, Lot 6 Part Lot 5, Kyle District, no consideration

Pamela A. Masullo to Sherrie L. Bagley, Part Lots 10-11, Kyle District, $79,000

Gary W. Stanley to Albert O. Cremeans, Part Lots 2-3, Gideon District, $125,000

Zachary R. Alderman to Brittany Rae Messer, Part Lots 274-276 and Parcel, Gideon District, $182,000

Tomi J. Weber to Carl H. Martin et al, Lot 142, Gideon District, $3,770.03

Anthony R. Clay et al to Christopher James Ray Coyle, Lot 30, Gideon District, $66,000

Myra N. Haught to Jason Ashley Haught et al, Lot 158, Gideon District, no consideration

Donna K. Watterson to Morgan Rose Watterson, 0.279 and 0.293 acre, Gideon District, no consideration

Christine U. Vo-Salisbury et al to Murad Kheetan, Lot 18, Gideon District, $260,000

J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Part Lots 131-132, Gideon District, $25,000

J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Lot 12, Gideon District, $45,000

Gdovic Enterprises LLC et al to Progress LLC, Part Lot 10, Gideon District, $60,000

Bradley S. Maynard et al to Clay P. Hinchman, Lot 19, Huntington Guyandotte District, $97,500

J. Patrick Jones et al to MVB Bank Inc., Lot 2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $27,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to Carlton Bailey Jr., Part Lot 13, Kyle District, no consideration

Loan Vallandingham to Kathleen Scott, Part Lots 18-19, Kyle District, $105,000

Jerry Scott Straub to Kyle W. Dople et al, Lot C Part Lot D, $179,000Linda D. Frampton et al to Robin Mankins et al, Unit 614-1-A, Kyle District, $99,900

Imad Jarwan to Shreeji Prabhu Realty LLC, Lots 1-4, Kyle District, $510,000

Lisa A. White et al to Aubrey Duckworth, Part Lot 185-186, Gideon District, $135,250

Whirlwind Rentals LLC to Christopher Thomas Reese, Lot 3, $65,000

Jan Frazier to Heather Figg, Parcel Lot 10, Gideon District, $15,000

Kimberly Bush to Jakob Henderson et al, Lot 9, Gideon District, $55,000

Jeanette Jenkins et al to Katherine J. Sturgeon et al, Part Lot 33, Gideon District, no consideration

Linda G. Farley et al to Linda G. Farley et al, Parcel, Gideon District, no consideration

Lay San Lim to Lissa Marcum, Unit 903, Gideon District, $139,000

Charles D. Shaw et al to Michael L. Thomas et al, Lot 1, Gideon District, $90,000

Cebert H. Price to Michael Sitler et al, Lot 205 Part Lot 204, Gideon District, $339,750

Jason Thomas Ashworth et al to Rosanna Brydie et al, Lot 324, Gideon District, $250,000

Suzanne Hurley to Scottie King, Lot 22 Part Lot 21, Gideon District, $100

William T. Myers DDS Inc. to Terrasana Real Estate Holding LLC, Part Lots 10-12, Gideon District, $500,000

Steven W. Fortner Jr. et al to Third Avenue Investments LLC, Lot 3, Gideon Distrct, $300,000

Deloris Jane Warf et al to Third Avenue Investments LLC, Lots 4-7, Gideon District, $680,000

Ana Smith et al to Tri-State Property Rentals LLC, Part Lots 78-79, Gideon District, $10,000

Jackie E. Arrowood et al to Jackie E. Arrowood et al, Lots 2-3, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

Joan M. Poole to Akex Monsell et al, Part Lots B-C, Kyle District, $70,000

Ronald E. Martin II et al to Belinda Stambaugh, Lot 5, Kyle District, $12,000

Polly Ann Brown et al to Darlene A. Sapp, Part Lots 22-25, Kyle District, $58,500

Shweta Kathuria et al to Darshan Sangani, Unit 612-4-B, Khyle District, $101,000

Kerry E. Adkins et al to Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Part Lot 11, Kyle District, $50,638.46

Loretta Norman Baker et al to James Milton Hobbs, Part Lots 1-3, Kyle District, $120,000

Jamina T. Carder to Marc Subik, Unit 614-2-A, Kyle District, $86,500

Levi S. Conaway to Melissa S. Matthews et al, Part Lots N-O, Kyle District, $220,000

James H. Fankhanel et al to Michael T. Adkins, Lots 23-26, Kyle District, $33,000

Marc Subik to Rachele Subik, Unit 614-2-A, Kyle District, no consideration

Fred McCarty et al to Ronda L. Wilson et al, Lot 5, Kyle District, $70,000

MVB Bank Inc. to Sugar Properties LLC, Lots 7-10, Kyle District, $200,000

JT Properties LLC et al to Titanium Investments LLC et al, Part Lots 19-20, Kyle District, $50,000

Ryan S. Price et al to Ashley Marie Davis, Lot 274, Gideon District, $152,500

Brewer and Brewer LLC et al to Austin Pacleb, Lot 9 Part Lot 10, Gideon District, $25,025

Oneida Songer to Barbara Collins, Lot 298, Gideon District, no consideration

Bradley C. Burck to Bronwyn Harrison et al, Lot 42, Gideon District, $129,500

Anthony Scott Perry et al to Christopher Young Hesson et al, Lot 1 Parcel, Gideon District, $74,387.46

West Virginia Housing Development Fund to Dave Greider, Lot 51, Gideon District, no consideration

Betty Jo Young et al to Davis Biggs, Lot 14, Gideon District, $35,000

Stephen A. Tatman et al to Davis F. Biggs, Part Lot 14, Gideon District, $47,500

Lillian Holley et al to Edwin Holley et al, Lot 2, Gideon District, no consideration

James L. Johnson Jr. Plumbing and Heating Inc. to James L. Johnson, Lot 3, Gideon District, no consideration

Ashli Westfall to Jeffrey Faucette et al, Lot 24, Gideon District, $53,000

Jeff R. Faucette et al to Jeffrey Faucette et al, Lot 62, Gideon District, no consideration

Laura C. Kutz et al to Jevon D. Hayes, Lot 152, Gideon District, $127,000

Normal Rex Evans et al to Loftis Rental Properties LLC, Parcel, Gideon District, $9,500

Charles Wagner et al to Lori Terango, Lot 30, Gideon District, $68,500

Michael D. Frazier to Margaret Lee Dransfeld et al, Unit 306, Gideon District, $130,000

Phillip G. Nichols to Phillip G. Nichols et al, Lot 27, Gideon District, no consideration

Kim L. Hizer et al to Robert L. Matthews et al, Lot 353, Gideon District, $22,600

Sharon Marie Elkins et al to Sharon Marie Elkins et al, Part Lot 34, Gideon District, no consideration

P and S Rentals LLC et al to Thomas Schreiber, Part Lots 15-17, Gideon District, $100,000

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Walton Properties LLC, Lot 143, Gideon District, $42,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al to WVA-WO LLC, Lot 4, Gideon Distirct, no consideration

Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors to Huntington Municipal Development Authority, See Document, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

James A. Ermalovich et al to James Fox, Lots 7-8, Huntington Guyandotte District, $5,000

James L. Evans to Davis F. Biggs, 0.45 acre, Kyle District, $53,900

Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Gregory Dillard, Kyle District, $25,575

Kaitlyn Adams to Michael Todd Cox, Lot 12, Kyle District, $128,000

John W. Hereford III et al to Raymond Meadows et al, Lot O, Kyle District, $20,000

Darcy Fisher to Aaron Johnson, Lot 9, Gideon District, $100

River City Properties LLC to ADJ Corp, Part Lots 21-25 Lots 26-28, Gideon District, $2,000,000

Kayla R. Cremeans to Benjamin T. Fulks et al, Lot 70, Gideon District, $139,000

Charles S. Wickline et al to Gwendolyn C. Sinning et al, Part Lots 8-9, Gideon District, $115,000

Bank of America to Jeffrey Barrett Lawson et al, Lot 15, Gideon District, $76,457

Valorie Skidmore et al to Jessica L. Pressman et al, Lot 6, Gideon District, $111,000

R and G Properties LLC et al to Laura Clay, 4,032 square feet, Gideon District, $15,000

Kathryn I. Smith et al to Martin D. Ostrander, 1,350 square feet Lots 430-431, Gideon District, no consideration

Jeffrey Faucette et al to Prestige Worldwide Global LLC, Lot 138, Gideon District, $260,000

Dwayne Lambert to Seungyop Mok, Lot 1 Part Lot 2 Lots 113-114 118-122, Gideon District, $35,000

First Priority Federal Credit Union to Thomas K. Smith, Parcel, Gideon District, $25,000

BEK Holdings LLC et al to University Rentals LLC, Lot 7, Gideon District, $57,500

Francis W. McGuire to William S. Wilson et al, Lot 15, Gideon District, $23,500

Ryan D. Hamady et al to Lindsey Marie Ray et al, Lot 97 Part Lot 102, Huntington Guyandotte District, $185,000

Barbara Shaffer to Barbara Shaffer et al, Lot 18 parcel, Kyle District, no consideration

Jeffrey L. Bloss et al to Barbara Shaffer, Lot 18 and Parcel, Kyle District, $29,000

Charles L. Finch et al to Bridget Hope Rowsey et al, Lot 1, Kyle District, $364,000

Linda Meredith to Gordan Ray Meredith Jr., Lot 22, Kyle District, no consideration

Taylor V. Carter et al to Mary C. Erdlitz, Lot 8, Kyle District, $60,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you