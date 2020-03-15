Thomas H. Fluharty et al. to AB Contracting Inc, Lots 1-9 Pt Lots 10-14 Easement, Gideon, no consideration

Charles Carico et al. to Angel D. Vandeventer, Pt Lots 10-12, Claremont Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration

Amy L. Little et al. to Chris Carter, Pt Lot 7, Bunglow Addition, Gideon, $12,000

Sharon Byrd to Crystal L. Bailey, 3,679.99 square feet, Gideon, $250

Stephanie Cade et al. to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority Inc., Lot 3, South Walnut Hills, Gideon, $20,000

Christine Jackson et al. to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Lot 39, Park View Addition, Gideon, $29,600

Jason Michael Eastham et al. to Kathi Bunyer et al., 75 Poles, Cross Roads, Gideon, $140,000

James Eric Hodges et al. to Lawrence E. Byrd, Lot 86, Walnut Hills, Gideon, $23,000

Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity to Phillip James, Lot 13, Collis Avenue, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration

Cynthia D. Bowen et al. to Richard A. Eskins et al., Lot 29, Norwood Addition, Gideon, $45,000

Ruth Jean Adkins et al. to Ruth Jean Adkins et al., Lot 38, Highlawn Extension, Gideon, no consideration

Leonard Gilkerson et al. to Stephen Anthony Mazza et al., Lot 307, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon, $5,000

King Properties LLC et al. to Andrew Williams, Lot 20, Forest Hills, Huntington Guyandotte, $125,000

Sherri L. Sanders to Diane Peters, Lot 8 Pt Lot 7, Kyle, $20,000

James Thomas et al. to Frederick P. Graham et al., 2.04 acres Parcel C, A.L. Shocky Estate, Kyle, $211,000

Heather Leigh James et al. to Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 2 Parcels Pt Lot 7 Pt Lot 8, Kyle, no consideration

David R. Arthur et al. to Joseph L. Effingham, Lot D, Neel Reality and Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, $12,500

Michelle Jemiola to Michelle Jemiola et al., Lot J, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Sherri I. Sanders et al. to Sherri I. Sanders, Lot 8 Pt Lot 7, Kyle, $42,500

Carletta Ruth Whittaker Caldwell et al. to Cai Huang, Lots 1-2, Midway Terrace, Gideon, $33,000

Clyde Heck Jr. et al. to Cathie Heck, Pt Lot 12, Gideon, no consideration

Marian K. Stevens et al. to City National Bank of WV, Pt Lots 11-12, Gideon, $20,054.74

Jeremy Adams to Davontae L. Edwards et al., Lot 17, Emmons Court, Gideon, $159,000

Mary F. Napier to Frances S. Bryant et al., Lot 47, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon, $20,000

