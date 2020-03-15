Thomas H. Fluharty et al. to AB Contracting Inc, Lots 1-9 Pt Lots 10-14 Easement, Gideon, no consideration
Charles Carico et al. to Angel D. Vandeventer, Pt Lots 10-12, Claremont Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration
Amy L. Little et al. to Chris Carter, Pt Lot 7, Bunglow Addition, Gideon, $12,000
Sharon Byrd to Crystal L. Bailey, 3,679.99 square feet, Gideon, $250
Stephanie Cade et al. to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority Inc., Lot 3, South Walnut Hills, Gideon, $20,000
Christine Jackson et al. to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Lot 39, Park View Addition, Gideon, $29,600
Jason Michael Eastham et al. to Kathi Bunyer et al., 75 Poles, Cross Roads, Gideon, $140,000
James Eric Hodges et al. to Lawrence E. Byrd, Lot 86, Walnut Hills, Gideon, $23,000
Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity to Phillip James, Lot 13, Collis Avenue, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration
Cynthia D. Bowen et al. to Richard A. Eskins et al., Lot 29, Norwood Addition, Gideon, $45,000
Ruth Jean Adkins et al. to Ruth Jean Adkins et al., Lot 38, Highlawn Extension, Gideon, no consideration
Leonard Gilkerson et al. to Stephen Anthony Mazza et al., Lot 307, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon, $5,000
King Properties LLC et al. to Andrew Williams, Lot 20, Forest Hills, Huntington Guyandotte, $125,000
Sherri L. Sanders to Diane Peters, Lot 8 Pt Lot 7, Kyle, $20,000
James Thomas et al. to Frederick P. Graham et al., 2.04 acres Parcel C, A.L. Shocky Estate, Kyle, $211,000
Heather Leigh James et al. to Huntington West Virginia Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 2 Parcels Pt Lot 7 Pt Lot 8, Kyle, no consideration
David R. Arthur et al. to Joseph L. Effingham, Lot D, Neel Reality and Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, $12,500
Michelle Jemiola to Michelle Jemiola et al., Lot J, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration
Sherri I. Sanders et al. to Sherri I. Sanders, Lot 8 Pt Lot 7, Kyle, $42,500
Carletta Ruth Whittaker Caldwell et al. to Cai Huang, Lots 1-2, Midway Terrace, Gideon, $33,000
Clyde Heck Jr. et al. to Cathie Heck, Pt Lot 12, Gideon, no consideration
Marian K. Stevens et al. to City National Bank of WV, Pt Lots 11-12, Gideon, $20,054.74
Jeremy Adams to Davontae L. Edwards et al., Lot 17, Emmons Court, Gideon, $159,000
Mary F. Napier to Frances S. Bryant et al., Lot 47, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon, $20,000