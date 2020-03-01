William R. Simpkins II to Matthew B. Thacker, Lot 10, Block D, CE Grobes Subdivision, Southland Addition, Huntington, $30,000

Brenda L. Bias et al. to Matthew W. Clayton et al., Pt Lot 15, JN Anderson Addition, Gideon, $20,000

Deloris J. Warf et al. to Roger B. Hamilton, Lot 5, Bowman Realty Company Subdivision, Block 115, Huntington, $15,000

Paul J. Prunty et al. to Rom LLC, Pt Lot 21, William Buffington Addition, Gideon, $35,000

Charles W. Peoples Jr. to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, Parcel, 10th Ave., Gideon, no consideration

Christopher Carson to West Virginia Biologics LLC, Block 130 Pt Lot 11, Gideon, $2,000

Loxie A. Nance et al. to ZM Properties LLC, Parcel, Gideon, $22,000

Angela Porter et al. to Angela Porter, Pt Parcel G, Clemons Park Addition, Kyle, no consideration

Cynthia A. Winger to Breck Brunfield, Lot S, Block 26, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $177,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al. to Duane Jackson, Lot 23, Elmhurst, Kyle, $100

Gregory Allen Bowen et al. to John A. Bowen Jr., Pt Lot 27 Pt Lot 26 Pt Lot 25, Block 39, Kyle, no consideration

WV Trustees Services LLC et al. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 2 Lot 2A, Block 184, West Huntington Improvement Associates Subdivision, Kyle, $33,580

Amy J. Conley et al. to Rebecca S. Mundy et al., Lot B, Block 30, Kyle, $172,000

R. Macon White Jr. et al. to Warren D. Ray et al., Pt Lot 10, Park Hills Subdivision, Kyle, $22,000

Daniel Brent Osborn et al. to Bailey M. Williamson, Lot 11, South Walnut Hills, Gideon, $70,300

Elizabeth A. Adkins et al. to Christopher Lambert, Lot 9, Block B, South Side Addition, Gideon, $115,000

Christopher Lambert to Christopher Lambert et al., Lot 9, Block B, South Side Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Michael Alan Midkiff to George E. Snyder et al., Lots 4-6, Hite and Clonch Subdivision, Gideon, $99,000

Apartment Central LLC et al. to Lily’s Place Inc, Pt Lot 7, Block 149, Gideon, no consideration

Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Lot 1, Gideon, no consideration

Richard L. Robinson et al. to Robert Andrew Sturm et al., Lot 294, Walnut Hills, Gideon, $32,400

Reofixx LLC et al. to West Virginia Biologics LLC, Parcel, Mortimer Place Subdivsion, Gideon, $3,000

