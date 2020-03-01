William R. Simpkins II to Matthew B. Thacker, Lot 10, Block D, CE Grobes Subdivision, Southland Addition, Huntington, $30,000
Brenda L. Bias et al. to Matthew W. Clayton et al., Pt Lot 15, JN Anderson Addition, Gideon, $20,000
Deloris J. Warf et al. to Roger B. Hamilton, Lot 5, Bowman Realty Company Subdivision, Block 115, Huntington, $15,000
Paul J. Prunty et al. to Rom LLC, Pt Lot 21, William Buffington Addition, Gideon, $35,000
Charles W. Peoples Jr. to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, Parcel, 10th Ave., Gideon, no consideration
Christopher Carson to West Virginia Biologics LLC, Block 130 Pt Lot 11, Gideon, $2,000
Loxie A. Nance et al. to ZM Properties LLC, Parcel, Gideon, $22,000
Angela Porter et al. to Angela Porter, Pt Parcel G, Clemons Park Addition, Kyle, no consideration
Cynthia A. Winger to Breck Brunfield, Lot S, Block 26, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $177,000
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company et al. to Duane Jackson, Lot 23, Elmhurst, Kyle, $100
Gregory Allen Bowen et al. to John A. Bowen Jr., Pt Lot 27 Pt Lot 26 Pt Lot 25, Block 39, Kyle, no consideration
WV Trustees Services LLC et al. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 2 Lot 2A, Block 184, West Huntington Improvement Associates Subdivision, Kyle, $33,580
Amy J. Conley et al. to Rebecca S. Mundy et al., Lot B, Block 30, Kyle, $172,000
R. Macon White Jr. et al. to Warren D. Ray et al., Pt Lot 10, Park Hills Subdivision, Kyle, $22,000
Daniel Brent Osborn et al. to Bailey M. Williamson, Lot 11, South Walnut Hills, Gideon, $70,300
Elizabeth A. Adkins et al. to Christopher Lambert, Lot 9, Block B, South Side Addition, Gideon, $115,000
Christopher Lambert to Christopher Lambert et al., Lot 9, Block B, South Side Addition, Gideon, no consideration
Michael Alan Midkiff to George E. Snyder et al., Lots 4-6, Hite and Clonch Subdivision, Gideon, $99,000
Apartment Central LLC et al. to Lily’s Place Inc, Pt Lot 7, Block 149, Gideon, no consideration
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. to NR Deed LLC, Lot 1, Gideon, no consideration
Richard L. Robinson et al. to Robert Andrew Sturm et al., Lot 294, Walnut Hills, Gideon, $32,400
Reofixx LLC et al. to West Virginia Biologics LLC, Parcel, Mortimer Place Subdivsion, Gideon, $3,000