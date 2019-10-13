Wells Fargo Bank to Jeff Newman, lot 14 block 172, Meredith and Neel Fairhome Addition, Huntington, $4,000

Marc R. Solochek et al. to Megan F. Woodyard et al., part lot 1 block 57, Belford Subdivision, Huntington, $277,000

Ahmad F. El-Bash et al. to Michael C. Newhouse et al., lot A block 27, Belford Addition, Huntington, $484,500

Andrew F. Veitch et al. to Vans Handiman Services LLC, easterly ½ of lot 1 block 24, Miller Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Andrew F. Veitch et al. to Vans Handiman Services LLC, part lot 14 block 71, Huntington, $8,000

Andrew F. Veitch et al. to Vans Handiman Services LLC, lot 4, Flora Court Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

David Keith Holley et al. to 360 Property Maintenance LLC, Lot 22, Azel Meadows Subdivision No 2 Forest Hills, Gideon, $17,800

Marion K. Ward to Aaron Marcel Spaulding, lot 54, Ceramic Subdivision, Huntington, $18,000

Phoenix LLC to Billy W. Maynard Jr., lot 13, Emmons Court, Huntington, $159,500

Michael Burnett to Bobbie Adams, lots 3-4, WW Smith Addition, Huntington, $22,140

Cummings Rentals LLC et al. to Cummings Rentals LLC, lot 47, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Brenda Gale Stevenson et al. to David J. Aftanas et al., lot D, Poindexter Subdivision Arlington Addition, Huntington, $95,000

